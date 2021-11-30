RIDGEWAY COUNTRY CLUB PROPERTY SOLD TO BRIDGEHAMPTION UPSCALE DEVELOPER. LUXURY HOUSING PLANNED

Hits: 20

WPCNR SOUTHEND TIMES. November 30, 2021:

The Westchester Business Journal reported this afternoon that the French American School of New York owners of the former Ridgeway Country Club property on Ridgeway Avenue in White Plains have sold the property to Farrell Reality of Bridgehamptom, New York. The entire country was sold. The owner of the property is quoted by Business Journal reporter Peter Katz confirming the sale, saying:

“Given the limited inventory of new construction homes in Westchester County and the resurgence of demand for suburban housing following the pandemic, Ridgeway is the perfect opportunity for the Farrell brand to enter the market. We look forward to working with the City of White Plains on the project which will generate substantial tax revenue for the community.”

Pictured below from the Farrell Building Company website are typical custom home styles the company builds in the Hamptons, Florida and New York. Their website is www.FarrellBuilding.com

The sale announced the very last day for either party, the French American School or the City of White Plains to notify the Appellate Court in Brooklyn that either was no longer interested in fighting the Gedney Association appeal of the Common Council decision to approve the development of a new French American School campus on the property.

The dispute over the legal use of the property as an “institution” has lasted 11 years. Now a ruling by the Appellate Court will no be made on whether a condition issued decades in the past would continue to be enforecable will not be either upheld or denied at least in this classic case. It is a legal sara of how a neighborhood by summoning the expert legal strategist, Dan Seidel to deliver an argument that induced the Appellate Court to agree to hear arguments in the case, growing out of Judge Joan Lefokowitz’s decision to throw out the Gedney Association original challenge.

The reuslt of over a decade of neighborhood resistance has resulted in FASNY, depending on what Farrell Realty pays them may recoup their losses.

The Westchester Business story can be read at https://westfaironline.com/143137/breaking-news-french-american-school-sells-white-plains-property/