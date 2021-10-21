GOVERNOR HOCHUL INTRODUCES EMAIL COVID UPDATES in NEW “DATAHUB” FORMAT. TAKEAWAYS: VACCINES SAFE FOR PREGNANT WOMEN; WILL TAKE YOUR QUESTIONS VIA EMAIL.

Hits: 9

WPCNR Coronavirus EMAIL Update. From Governor Kathy Hochul. October 21, 2021:

Since Day One as governor, I’ve been committed to transparency — that means communicating openly and honestly with you. That’s why starting today, I will be sending updates on our ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19 and vaccinate New Yorkers — straight to your email inbox.

Let’s dive in.

THE LATEST NUMBERS

SHARING THIS WEEK’S COVID TRENDS. As of October 19, 2021, there were 2,144 New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19. Our 7-day percentage positivity average was 2.33%, which is down from 2.53% last week. Per the CDC, 86.2% of adult New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose. So far, 26,412,510 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 58,380 doses were administered over the past 24 hours.

ANNOUNCING A NEW DATAHUB. We launched a new portal that will house all of the state’s data related to our COVID-19 efforts.

OTHER UPDATES IN NEW YORK’S FIGHT AGAINST COVID

GETTING KIDS READY FOR THE PFIZER VACCINE. We expect authorization to come soon, as soon as November, for kids ages 5-11, and New York State is ready to go when it comes.

Parents: Make a plan now so you don’t have to wait once approval comes. The State is also working closely with schools so they can help get shots in arms.

TWO WEEKS LEFT TO VAX AND WIN. Get vaccinated and enter to win tickets, gear, and more from your favorite New York football teams.

GET YOUR FLU SHOT. Good news! You can receive your COVID vaccine and the flu shot at the same time. Get your flu shot as soon as you can. Don’t forget to wear a mask and stay home if you’re sick — helpful advice for avoiding COVID, too. Watch our new PSA encouraging everyone to get their flu shot.

Photo of the Day: Gov. Hochul gets her annual flu shot (Photo by Kevin P. Coughlin)

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWEREDEvery week, we’re answering some commonly asked questions about COVID-19 and vaccinations. You can submit a question for a chance to get your question answered in next week’s newsletter. Submit your question here.

QUESTION: Are COVID-19 vaccines safe for pregnant people?

ANSWER: Yes. The CDC recently released new data on the safety of COVID-19 vaccinations among pregnant people and encourages vaccination for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future.

The increased circulation of the highly contagious Delta variant, the low vaccine uptake among pregnant people, and the increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to COVID-19 infection among pregnant people make vaccination for this population more urgent than ever.

My friends, I hope you stay safe this week. There’s only one way to get out of this pandemic, and it’s by working together.