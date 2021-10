JOHN BAILEY’S WHITE PLAINS REPORT ON WVOX 1460 AM WITH DENNIS AND TONNY ON “GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER” THE WRAPUP

Hits: 15

“GOOD MORNING DENNIS AND TONNY FROM WHITE PLAINS NEW YORK USA WHERE IT’S 46 AND SUNNY WPCNR DEGREES.

I TOOK A STROLL DOWN AT PLAYLAND THIS BEAUTIFUL SUNDAY AND SAW THAT THE PROMISED REHAB OF PLAYLAND ANNOUNCED IN THE COUNTY CAPITAL PROJECT BUDGET LAST WEEJ HAS ALREADY BEGUN, DENNIS., THE COLLANADES AT THE ENTRANCE WERE HALF GUTTED, AND DEBRIS BE CLEARED FROM THE UPSTAIRS AND DOWNSTAIRS AND THE SHELTERED WALKWAYS THE LENGTH OF PLAYLAND TO THE PLAYLAND TOWER BY THE LAKE HAVE BEEN REMOVED. THEY HAVE 7 MONTHS TO COMPLETE ENOUGH OF THE REHABILATION, ADD RIDES, AND REFURBISH THE OLDER AMUSEMENTS, ADD NEW FOOD CONCESSIONS. THAT IS A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME.

THE WHITE PLAINS LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS HELD ITS COMMON COUNCIL VOTERS FORUM LAST NIGHT, QUESTIONING COUNCIL CANDIDATES JUSTIN BRASH, ALLAN GRAFMAN, JOHN MARTIN AND RICHARD PAYNE LAST NIGHT, ONLY VIEWABLE ON ZOOM. THE TWO INCUMBENTS JOHN MARTIN AND JUSTIN BRASCH EXTOLLED THEIR EXPERIENCE ON THE COUNCIL, WITH JOHN MARTIN MAKING THE MOST REASONABLE APPEAL BECAUSE OF HIS LONG EXPERIENCE ON THE BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE, AND THAT HE DECIDED TO RUN BECAUSE OF HIS BUDGET EXPERIENCES IN CRISES OF THE PAST AND WORKING THE CITY POLICY THROUGH THE TWO YEARS OF COVID.

MR. GRAFMAN SAID HE WAS THE NEW GUY WHO WITH HIS CORPORATE MANAGEMENT OF MAJOR MEDIA COMPANIES COULD BRING A NEW WAY OF LOOKING AT CITY PROBLEMS AND CREATING CONSENSUS. MR. PAYNE CITED HIS LONG RECORD OF PUBLIC SERVICE, HIS PRESENT EXPERIENCE ON THE PLA NNING BOARD OF WHITE PLAINS. ONE ASPECT OF THIS FORUM: THE MEDIA IS NOT ALLOWED TO TELEVISE EXCERPTS OF THE ZOOM TELECAST. THIS I BELIEVE THE FIRST TIME THE LEAGUE HAS I BELIEVE INSTITUTED THIS POLICY, MEANING THAT LESS PEOPLE WILL SEE IT.

LAST WEEK, THE MARIUANA MEETING HOSTED BY THE WHITE PLAINS COUNCIL OF NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATIONS WAS HELD AND THE GENERAL FEELING WAS PEOPLE DID NOT KNOW THAT MUCH ABOUT HOW THE CANNIBIS LOUNGES WOULD BE RUN. IT WAS REVEALED BY JUSTIN BRASCH WHO ATTTEND THAT MEETING THAT THE MAYOR IS GIVEN COUNCIL MEMBERS A PAPER ON HOW THE ESTABLISHMENTS, NEW MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNIS LOUNGES WOULD COME IN, BUT BRASCH SAID HE COULD NOT GIVE DETAIL AT THAT TIME.

THE PUBLIC WAS TOLD BY ONE SPEAKER WHO SELLS VAPOR PRODUCTS IN WHITE PLAINS THAT THE STATE WOULD GIVE 3% EXCISE TAXES TO CITIES AND TOWNS AND 1% TO COUNTIES AND KEEP 80% FOR THE STATE. THE PUBLIC ATTENDING HAD THE GENERAL FEELING THEY DID NOT KNOW ENOUGH ABOUT WHAT WAS PLANNED TO KNOW IF COMMERICAL MARIJUANA COULD COME INTO THE CITY WITHOUT CHANGING QUALITY OF LIFE. MEANWHILE THE OFFICE OF CANNABIS MANAGEMENT HAS NOT ISSUED OFFICIAL REGULATIONS YET—THAT IS EXPECTED IN JANUARY—BUT NOT CERTAIN

SCHOOLS HAVE BEEN OPENED FOR 5 WEEKS NOW AND IN WHITE PLAINS WE HAVE HAD ONLY 12 STUDENTS AND TEACHERS IN A STUDENT-STAFF DISTRICT OF 8,400—A PERCENTAGE OF .001 1/10TH OF 1%. A GREAT JOB.

SOME OTHER DISTRICT SAMPLINGS IN WESTCHESTER: NEW ROCHELLE,12 (SAME AS WHITE PLAINS); GREENBURGH,9; HARRISON,10; PORT CHESTER-RYE, 16; VALHALLA,4; PELHAM, 8; MOUNT VERNON,25; YONKERS, 23; SCARSDALE,27; MAMARONECK, 34. AS OF OCTOBER 13

THE FIGURES APPEAR WORSE IN THE REST OF THE MID-HUDSON REGION IN LAB REPORTED POSITIVES:

ACCORDING TO THE COVID-19 SCHOOL REPORT CARD ACROSS WESTCHERSTER, PUTNAM, DUTCHESS, ROCKLAND, ULSTER, SULLIVAN AND ORANGE COUNTIES THE NUMBERS ARE CONCERNING:

IN THOSE 7 COUNTIES LAB REPORTS ON TESTS SHOWED 2,380 AGED 5 TO 17 TESTED POSITIVE, 2,159 IN Public Schools, 221 in Private and Charter schools, and 488 THROUGH YESTERDAY. SINCE SCHOOL STARTED.

IN THE SAME 7 COUNTIES, SCHOOLS REPORTED 488 TEACHERS AND STAFF TESTED POSITIVE. 432 IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS; 56 IN CHARTER AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS;

IN SCHOOL REPORTING,, SCHOOLS REPORTED 2,868 POSITIVES, 2,591 IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND 277 IN PRIVATE AND CHARTER SCHOOLS.

THIS IS WHY COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER EMPHASIZED THE NEED FOR VOLUNTEER TESTING IN THE SCHOOLS YESTERDAY IN HIS COVID BRIEFING. AROUND THE OTHER 6 COUNTIES PARENTS AND SCHOOLS SHOULD BE AWARE OF THIS SUDDEN UPTICK IN JUST THE FIRST 4 WEEKS OF SCHOOL.

“WANT THE COVID NUMBERS, DENNIS?

“SURE,”

From Sunday October 10 to Saturday October 16, 691 Westchester persons were tested positive for covid of 56,982 tested during that period.

That computes to an average infection rate of 1.1 % of those tested testing positive for covid. This computes to a Spread Rate of each of 695 persons two weeks ago spreading the disease to approximately 9/10ths of a person (.89 people), or just about 1 person infecting 1 other person — which controls the spread of the disease by keeping numbers of infections about the same each week.

THIS IS JOHN BAILEY REPORTING