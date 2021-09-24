MR. JONES WEEK IN WASHINGTON

Versión en español a continuación



Dear Neighbor,



After spending an incredible few weeks in New York’s 17th Congressional District, meeting with constituents throughout Westchester and Rockland Counties, I’m back in Washington during a very busy week. As the first week back in session comes to a close, I want to give an update on what I’ve been working on.



Standing with our Haitian-American Community



On Wednesday, I stood alongside my colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus to address the horrific treatment of Haitian migrants at our southern border. In NY-17, we have one of the largest Haitian-American communities in the nation, and I’ve been fighting to fix our deeply broken and unjust immigration and refugee systems. These systems rip families apart, terrorize immigrant communities, and deport folks who have called our nation home for decades to countries they have never known—like our neighbor from Rockland County, Paul Pierrilus.



In response to this week’s disturbing images of Haitian migrants being treated with cruelty, inhumanity, and indignity at the southern border, I joined my colleagues in calling for a thorough investigation into Border Patrol’s actions. I also reiterated my calls for the Biden Administration to immediately halt deportations to Haiti in the midst of an ongoing humanitarian and civic crisis, specifically the fallout from a record-breaking earthquake and the assassination of the Haitian president in recent months, and return to America those individuals who have been unjustly deported. It’s long past time our immigration system centers the humanity and dignity of all, and that’s exactly what I’m fighting for.



Providing Relief for Hurricane Ida and Afghan Refugees



On Tuesday, I was proud to help pass legislation to fund the government through December. This bill is important not only because it will keep our government open and operational, but also because it contains billions in critical emergency relief to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters, as well as billions in funding to help support our Afghan refugees. Hurricane Ida was devastating to communities across our district. As we continue to recover, I’ll keep working to ensure that anyone impacted by this storm receives the relief they need and deserve.



Addressing our Climate Crisis



On Thursday, the House voted to pass the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes an amendment I introduced to address our climate crisis. This amendment would require the Department of Defense to commit to addressing the climate crisis by submitting a plan to Congress to reduce the Department’s greenhouse gas emissions in line with science-based targets. The Department of Defense is the single largest consumer of energy in the United States, the world’s largest institutional consumer of petroleum, and a source of devastating pollution at home and abroad. Addressing our climate crisis requires an all-of-government approach, which is why I introduced this amendment, and I’m thrilled that it passed in the House this week.



Establishing an Afghan Special Envoy



Along with my amendment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our military, the NDAA passed this week also includes another amendment I introduced to establish an Afghan Special Envoy position at the White House. This Special Envoy would oversee the evacuation of people in Afghanistan as well as connect them with groups in the United States that would help with their resettlement. As we continue to welcome Afghan refugees into our country, this Special Envoy will be critical in helping to support their safe and efficient resettlement. We have a moral obligation to provide safe refuge to those whose lives have been impacted by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and my amendment will help ensure we meet that obligation.



Protecting Reproductive Freedom



Today, the House voted to pass critical legislation in the fight for reproductive freedom: the Women’s Health Protection Act, which I’m proud to cosponsor. Reproductive rights are under assault in this country, with the Supreme Court working to strip the American people of the fundamental right to safe and legal abortion. Earlier this month, the Court silently allowed Texas’ draconian abortion ban, SB 8, to take effect, all but entirely banning abortions and paying anyone, including anti-abortion activists, to act as “bounty hunters” by suing people who help provide abortions. And in just a few weeks, the Court will hear arguments in a case where it may overturn Roe v. Wade nationally.



But today, House Democrats are fighting back against this outright assault by voting to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade in all 50 states and guarantee the right to safe and legal abortion once and for all. Do you agree that we should protect reproductive freedom for all?



As this busy week comes to a close, I’m as grateful and honored as ever to serve as your Representative in Congress. As always, my office is here to serve you. If you or your family need assistance with a federal agency or help related to COVID-19, please call my office at (914) 323-5550. Sincerely, Mondaire Jones Member of Congress

Rockland Office Coming Soon Estimado Vecino,Después de pasar unas semanas increíbles en el Distrito 17 del Congreso de Nueva York, reuniéndome con constituyentes a través de los condados de Westchester y Rockland, estoy de regreso en Washington durante una semana muy ocupada. A medida que la primera semana de sesiones llega a su fin, quiero dar una actualización sobre lo que he estado trabajando.



Apoyando nuestra Comunidad Haitiano-estadounidense



El miércoles, estuve junto a mis colegas en el Caucus Afroamericano del Congreso para abordar el terrible trato a los migrantes haitianos en nuestra frontera sur. En NY-17, tenemos una de las comunidades haitiano-estadounidenses más grandes de la nación, y he estado luchando para arreglar nuestros sistemas de inmigración y refugiados profundamente quebrantados e injustos. Estos sistemas destrozan a las familias, aterrorizan a las comunidades de inmigrantes y deportan a las personas que han llamado hogar a nuestra nación durante décadas a países que nunca han conocido, como nuestro vecino del condado de Rockland, Paul Pierrilus.



En respuesta a las imágenes inquietantes de esta semana de migrantes haitianos tratados con crueldad, inhumanidad e indignidad en la frontera sur, me uní a mis colegas para pedir una investigación exhaustiva sobre las acciones de la Patrulla Fronteriza. También reiteré mis llamados para que la Administración Biden detenga de inmediato las deportaciones a Haití en medio de una crisis humanitaria y cívica en curso, específicamente las consecuencias de un terremoto récord y el asesinato del presidente haitiano en los últimos meses, y regrese a Estados Unidos aquellas personas que hayan sido deportadas injustamente. Ya es hora de que nuestro sistema de inmigración centre la humanidad y la dignidad de todos, y eso es exactamente por lo que estoy luchando.



Brindando ayuda a los Refugiados Afganos y al Huracán Ida



El martes, estuve orgulloso por ayudar a aprobar la legislación para financiar al gobierno hasta diciembre. Este proyecto de ley es importante no solo porque mantendrá a nuestro gobierno abierto y operativo, sino también porque contiene miles de millones en ayuda de emergencia crítica para ayudar en las secuelas del huracán Ida y otros desastres naturales, así como miles de millones en fondos para ayudar a apoyar a nuestros afganos refugiados. El huracán Ida fue devastador para las comunidades de nuestro distrito. Mientras seguimos recuperándonos, seguiré trabajando para asegurarme de que cualquier persona afectada por esta tormenta reciba el alivio que necesita y merece.



Combatiendo nuestra Crisis Climática



El jueves, la Cámara votó para aprobar la Ley de Autorización de Defensa Nacional (NDAA) anual, que incluye una enmienda que presenté para abordar nuestra crisis climática. Esta enmienda requeriría que el Departamento de Defensa se comprometa a abordar la crisis climática mediante la presentación de un plan al Congreso para reducir las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero del Departamento de acuerdo con los objetivos basados en la ciencia. El Departamento de Defensa es el mayor consumidor de energía en los Estados Unidos, el mayor consumidor institucional de petróleo del mundo y una fuente de contaminación devastadora en el país y en el extranjero. Abordar nuestra crisis climática requiere un enfoque de todo el gobierno, por lo que presenté esta enmienda, y estoy encantado de que se haya aprobado en la Cámara esta semana.



Estableciendo de un Enviado Especial Afgano



Junto con mi enmienda para reducir las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero en nuestro ejército, otra de mis enmiendas, que establecería un puesto de enviado especial afgano en la Casa Blanca, también se aprobó como parte del proyecto de ley más amplio de la NDAA. Este Enviado Especial supervisará la evacuación de personas en Afganistán y los conectaría con grupos en los Estados Unidos que ayudarían con su reasentamiento. Mientras seguimos dando la bienvenida a los refugiados afganos a nuestro país, este Enviado Especial será fundamental para ayudar a respaldar su reasentamiento seguro y eficiente. Es nuestra obligación moral brindar refugio seguro a aquellos cuyas vidas están en peligro por la actual crisis humanitaria en Afganistán y estoy orgulloso de que mi enmienda nos ayude a hacer precisamente eso.



Protección de la Libertad Reproductiva



Hoy, la Cámara aprobó una legislación fundamental en la lucha por la libertad reproductiva: la Ley de Protección de la Salud de la Mujer, que estoy orgulloso de copatrocinar. Los derechos reproductivos están siendo atacados en este país, con la Corte Suprema trabajando para despojar al pueblo estadounidense del derecho fundamental al aborto seguro y legal. A principios de este mes, la Corte permitió que entrara la draconiana prohibición del aborto en Texas, SB 8, que prohíbe por completo los abortos y paga a cualquiera, incluyendo los activistas antiaborto, para que actúen como “cazarrecompensas” al demandar a las personas que ayudan a proporcionar abortos. Y en unas pocas semanas, la Corte escuchará los argumentos en un caso en el que podría anular Roe v. Wade a nivel nacional.



Pero hoy, los demócratas de la Cámara de Representantes están luchando contra este ataque directo votando para aprobar la Ley de Protección de la Salud de la Mujer, que codificaría Roe v. Wade en los 50 estados y garantizaría el derecho al aborto seguro y legal de una vez por todas.Ya que esta semana ocupada llega a su fin, estoy tan agradecido y honrado como siempre de servir como su Representante en el Congreso.Sinceramente,

Mondaire Jones

Miembro del Congreso