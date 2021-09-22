COVID VARIANT “SWEEPING THROUGH THE STATE” GOVERNOR WARNS.

Hits: 8

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. September 22, 2021:

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The Delta variant is sweeping through the state, causing a surge in COVID cases in our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “It is crucial that we stay vigilant. Wash your hands, wear a mask and get vaccinated. It’s up to us to prevent our progress against the virus from being undone.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:



· Test Results Reported – 178,396

· Total Positive – 4,673

· Percent Positive – 2.62%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.91%

· Patient Hospitalization – 2,352 (-50)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 315

· Patients in ICU – 560 (+13)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 325 (0)

· Total Discharges – 198,661 (+308)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,271

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,371

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 24,795,583

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 50,003

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 355,162

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 80.4%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.5%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.4%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.7%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, September 19, 2021 Monday, September 20, 2021 Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Capital Region 3.91% 4.01% 4.04% Central New York 4.73% 4.99% 4.86% Finger Lakes 4.87% 4.84% 4.78% Long Island 3.84% 3.80% 3.68% Mid-Hudson 3.07% 3.09% 2.92% Mohawk Valley 4.61% 5.08% 4.86% New York City 1.97% 1.95% 1.91% North Country 5.83% 5.91% 5.85% Southern Tier 3.42% 3.45% 3.41% Western New York 4.71% 4.85% 4.81% Statewide 2.95% 2.98% 2.91%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, September 19, 2021 Monday, September 20, 2021 Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Bronx 1.88% 1.88% 1.91% Kings 2.16% 2.12% 2.05% New York 1.52% 1.52% 1.51% Queens 2.11% 2.08% 2.02% Richmond 2.53% 2.49% 2.45%



Yesterday, 4,673 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,368,515. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 28,439 74 Allegany 4,019 19 Broome 21,773 109 Cattaraugus 6,728 18 Cayuga 7,926 19 Chautauqua 10,940 31 Chemung 9,069 48 Chenango 4,190 22 Clinton 5,674 19 Columbia 4,655 23 Cortland 4,824 13 Delaware 3,070 14 Dutchess 33,770 54 Erie 99,069 198 Essex 1,939 5 Franklin 3,532 20 Fulton 5,310 12 Genesee 6,067 22 Greene 3,953 15 Hamilton 408 1 Herkimer 6,013 24 Jefferson 7,489 47 Lewis 3,207 30 Livingston 5,186 23 Madison 5,401 15 Monroe 78,051 155 Montgomery 5,094 18 Nassau 206,711 339 Niagara 22,135 41 NYC 1,054,972 1,704 Oneida 25,802 88 Onondaga 45,853 121 Ontario 8,540 33 Orange 54,508 86 Orleans 3,645 34 Oswego 9,623 35 Otsego 4,174 12 Putnam 11,844 36 Rensselaer 13,319 43 Rockland 50,893 75 Saratoga 18,419 31 Schenectady 15,293 42 Schoharie 2,076 4 Schuyler 1,284 7 Seneca 2,480 13 St. Lawrence 8,908 44 Steuben 8,394 52 Suffolk 227,635 454 Sullivan 7,807 20 Tioga 4,400 15 Tompkins 5,946 20 Ulster 16,344 34 Warren 4,705 21 Washington 3,945 19 Wayne 6,973 34 Westchester 140,780 154 Wyoming 3,912 11 Yates 1,399 3



Yesterday, 30 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,271. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 1 Cattaraugus 1 Cayuga 1 Chemung 1 Erie 1 Genesee 1 Kings 3 Manhattan 2 Monroe 1 Nassau 1 Niagara 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 1 Queens 2 Rockland 1 Saratoga 4 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 2 Suffolk 2



All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 742,887 995 683,054 820 Central New York 580,347 647 538,604 647 Finger Lakes 753,057 1,194 701,354 997 Long Island 1,842,805 4,431 1,630,348 3,361 Mid-Hudson 1,435,636 2,584 1,273,399 2,602 Mohawk Valley 289,641 429 268,099 396 New York City * * * * North Country 269,151 297 242,888 392 Southern Tier 385,551 579 356,006 503 Western New York 822,955 1,674 755,631 1,313 Statewide * * * *

*due to an error with NYC CIR, data was unable to be extracted