COVID VARIANT “SWEEPING THROUGH THE STATE” GOVERNOR WARNS.

Hits: 8

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. September 22, 2021:

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“The Delta variant is sweeping through the state, causing a surge in COVID cases in our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “It is crucial that we stay vigilant. Wash your hands, wear a mask and get vaccinated. It’s up to us to prevent our progress against the virus from being undone.”
 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:


·         Test Results Reported – 178,396
·         Total Positive – 4,673
·         Percent Positive – 2.62%

·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.91%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 2,352 (-50)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 315
·         Patients in ICU – 560 (+13)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 325 (0)
·         Total Discharges – 198,661 (+308)
·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30
·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,271
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,371
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 24,795,583
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 50,003
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 355,162
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 80.4%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.5%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.9%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.4%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.0%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.1%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.2%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.7%

 Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionSunday, September 19, 2021Monday, September 20, 2021Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Capital Region3.91%4.01%4.04%
Central New York4.73%4.99%4.86%
Finger Lakes4.87%4.84%4.78%
Long Island3.84%3.80%3.68%
Mid-Hudson3.07%3.09%2.92%
Mohawk Valley4.61%5.08%4.86%
New York City1.97%1.95%1.91%
North Country5.83%5.91%5.85%
Southern Tier3.42%3.45%3.41%
Western New York4.71%4.85%4.81%
Statewide2.95%2.98%2.91%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCSunday, September 19, 2021Monday, September 20, 2021Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Bronx1.88%1.88%1.91%
Kings2.16%2.12%2.05%
New York1.52%1.52%1.51%
Queens2.11%2.08%2.02%
Richmond2.53%2.49%2.45%

 
Yesterday, 4,673 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,368,515. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany28,43974
Allegany4,01919
Broome21,773109
Cattaraugus6,72818
Cayuga7,92619
Chautauqua10,94031
Chemung9,06948
Chenango4,19022
Clinton5,67419
Columbia4,65523
Cortland4,82413
Delaware3,07014
Dutchess33,77054
Erie99,069198
Essex1,9395
Franklin3,53220
Fulton5,31012
Genesee6,06722
Greene3,95315
Hamilton4081
Herkimer6,01324
Jefferson7,48947
Lewis3,20730
Livingston5,18623
Madison5,40115
Monroe78,051155
Montgomery5,09418
Nassau206,711339
Niagara22,13541
NYC1,054,9721,704
Oneida25,80288
Onondaga45,853121
Ontario8,54033
Orange54,50886
Orleans3,64534
Oswego9,62335
Otsego4,17412
Putnam11,84436
Rensselaer13,31943
Rockland50,89375
Saratoga18,41931
Schenectady15,29342
Schoharie2,0764
Schuyler1,2847
Seneca2,48013
St. Lawrence8,90844
Steuben8,39452
Suffolk227,635454
Sullivan7,80720
Tioga4,40015
Tompkins5,94620
Ulster16,34434
Warren4,70521
Washington3,94519
Wayne6,97334
Westchester140,780154
Wyoming3,91211
Yates1,3993

 
Yesterday, 30 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,271. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx1
Cattaraugus1
Cayuga1
Chemung1
Erie1
Genesee1
Kings3
Manhattan2
Monroe1
Nassau1
Niagara1
Oneida2
Onondaga1
Queens2
Rockland1
Saratoga4
St. Lawrence1
Steuben2
Suffolk2

 
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region742,887995683,054820
Central New York580,347647538,604647
Finger Lakes753,0571,194701,354997
Long Island1,842,8054,4311,630,3483,361
Mid-Hudson1,435,6362,5841,273,3992,602
Mohawk Valley289,641429268,099396
New York City****
North Country269,151297242,888392
Southern Tier385,551579356,006503
Western New York822,9551,674755,6311,313
Statewide****

*due to an error with NYC CIR, data was unable to be extracted

Comments are closed.