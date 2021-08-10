CUOMO RESIGNS. EFFECTIVE IN 14 DAYS. KATHY HOCHUL TO SUCCEED HIM, COMPLETE REST OF TERM.

Hits: 14

ASSEMBLYMAN CHRIS BURDICK OF THE 93RD ASSEMBLY DISTRICT ISSUED THIS STATEMENT:

Assemblymember Chris Burdick issued the following statement regarding the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo:



“I am pleased that Governor Cuomo has done the right thing for the people of New York and tendered his resignation, effective in 14 days. This is a sad turn of events for our state, but I am relieved that the Governor has recognized that the needs of New Yorkers must come first.

I have great confidence in Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul and know New York will be in capable hands as she leads our state through this difficult period.”