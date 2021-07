Hits: 21

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 8 to 17 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. (NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE)