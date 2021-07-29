CORONAVIRUS NEW INFECTIONS BUILD–129 NEW PERSONS TESTED POSITIVE –2.5% Highest Spread Rate in 3 months. WEDNESDAY 558 NEW CASES IN 7 DAYS

Hits: 12

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS BULLETIN. July 29, 2021:

Wednesday, 5,139 person tested for coronavirus and 2.5% 129 persons tested positive for Covid. The 129 is the highest number of positives since April 28 (128) when the second wave was receeding in number of infections.

Now it is going up for the fourth straight week with 31,260 testing in 7 days and 588 or 1.8% testing positive.

The 588 new cases today have potential TO create over 3,000 infections after 10 to 14 days. For every person infecting 2 pers they may infect 6 others.