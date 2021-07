Hits: 8

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2021. From County Clerk Tim Idoni Campaign. July 2. 2021:

Tim Idoni is the declared winner in the Democratic Primary for Westchester County Clerk.



The canvass of all the absentee ballots concluded Friday morning.



Tim Idoni received 51% of the 34,099 ballots cast, the total in Early Voting, on Primary Day and of absentee ballots. (For more information, please visit Westchester County Board of Election.)