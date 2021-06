Hits: 8

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From White Plains Schools Superintendent, Dr. Joseph Ricca. June 7, 2021:

Dr, Joseph Ricca informed the White Plains School District this morning that students should continue to wear masks to school “for now” saying that in a news conference today the Center for Diseas Control was to announce a ruling that because the vast majority of students under age 16 to 12 had not been vaccinated yet, the masks in schools protocol would remain in effect.