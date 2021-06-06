Hits: 0

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. By White Plains Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca. June 6, 2021:

Dear WPCSD Community Members:

As you know, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, sent a letter (attached) to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) late Friday indicating the State of New York’s desire to modify the present mask requirements in public schools and align them with the present requirements for summer camps (masks strongly encouraged, but not required).

In that letter, Dr. Zucker indicated that unless CDC objected, NYSDOH would shift the present guidelines beginning tomorrow, June 7, 2021.

As of this writing, the guidelines have NOT been adjusted and the school district has not received any updates from NYSDOH.

Accordingly, there is no change to the mask guidelines/requirements at the present time. Masks continue to be required in all WPCSD facilities in accordance with State guidelines and our Reopening Plan.

If/when guidance is changed, the district will follow the State Reopening guidelines and bring the amended NYSDOH guidelines to the WPCSD Reopening Committee for review and consideration (as required by Executive Order) prior to changing any aspects of the WPCSD Reopening Plan. Following the Committee’s review, any recommended changes to district health/safety protocol will be communicated to our community immediately.

Throughout the pandemic, the WPCSD has worked hard to communicate with all community members whenever a shift in State policy/guidelines arises. We will continue to do so. Additionally, the district has observed all requirements and recommendations from the NYSDOH.

Thank you for your continued patience and flexibility as we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic together. Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions.

Have a nice afternoon and stay #WPProud!

Respectfully,

Joseph Ricca