HOMEBOUND? CAN’T GET A COVID SHOT? WESTCHESTER COUNTY WILL COME TO YOU–CALL 914-813-6300



Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services Announce Additional Homebound Vaccinations The Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) has announced additional availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are homebound. Any homebound individual, of any age, is eligible to receive the vaccine if you live in Westchester.



Caregivers for the homebound are also eligible. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, DSPS has vaccinated over 3,000 homebound individuals across the County.To make an appointment, reach out to DSPS at 914-813-6300.



If all information specialists are on the phone assisting other callers, please leave a message and your call will be returned immediately.



El Departamento de Programas y Servicios para Personas Mayores del Condado de Westchester Anuncia Vacunas Adicionales Para los que están Confinados en CasaEl Departamento de Programas y Servicios para Personas Mayores del Condado de Westchester (The Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services, DSPS, en inglés) ha anunciado la disponibilidad de la vacuna COVID-19 adicionales para quienes están confinados en casa. Cualquier persona confinada en su casa, de cualquier edad, es elegible para recibir la vacuna si vive en Westchester. Los cuidadores de los confinados de casa también son elegibles. Desde el inicio de la pandemia de COVID-19, DSPS ha vacunado a más de 3,000 personas confinadas a sus casas a través del Condado.Para hacer una cita, comuníquese con DSPS al 914-813-6300. Si todos los especialistas de información están en el teléfono ayudando a otras personas que llaman, deje un mensaje y su llamada será devuelta de inmediato.Envíe estas noticias electrónicas a familiares y amigos que puedan estar interesados ​​en esta información.