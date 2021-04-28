WESTCHESTER: NEW COVID CASES DIP BELOW 100 FOR FIRST TIME SINCE OCT. 21, 2020. 1,360 New Cases in one week. HOSPITLIZATION RATE APPEARS TO DECLINE to 3% AT PRESENT.

Hits: 13

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. APRIL 28, 2021 UPDATED 10:23 A.M. E.D.T.:

Daily new cases of coronavirus in Westchester County continue to decline according to the daily NY State Covid Tracker website reports on Sunday and Monday new cases.

From Monday to Monday, April 19 to 26, the number persons testing positive daily were

Monday, April 19: 181

Tuesday, April 20: 184

Wednesday, April 21: 216

Thursday, April 22: 212

Friday, April 23: 190

Saturday, April 24: 150

Sunday, April 25: 133

Monday, April 26; 94

TOTAL NEW WESTCHESTER CASES IN LAST WEEK: 1,360

On Sunday, 5,676 persons were tested in Westchester County and 2.3% (133 persons) tested positive.

Monday, 4,966 persons were tested and the number of persons found positive was 94, the lowest daily positive total since October 21, 2020, six months ago, with the positives being a 1.9%, getting back closer to last Saturday’s 1.5%.

The trend of lower infection rates being shown in such small testing universes (5,000 to 6,000 tests) is a very positive trend as the second wave of the coronavirus high tide of infections continues to receed. Another WPCNR observation: the lower testing numbers appear that fewer persons are finding reasons to be tested (such as posible covid symptoms).

Previously lower numbers of persons testing showed higher infection rates than testings of 9,000 to 12,000 persons, indicating the virus was infecting more persons 3.5% infection rates but now infections in small test quanities is showing a 2% infection rate meaning, in WPCNR’s observation that the combination of persons fully vaccinated is lowering the infection rate from the 400 new infections a day just one month ago to under 100 Monday, a 75% decline in the number of cases.

Another positive sign: The hospitalization rate of Westchester patients testing positive appears to have declined to 3% from the 4.3% previously reported in March by the County

County Executive George Latimer said Monday the number of persons hospitalized had declined to 150 in the county.

From April 4 to 10, there were 2,331 new positive cases.

From April 11 to 18 there were 2085 new positive cases.

The total of the two weeks April 4 through April 18 is 4,416. After 10 to 14 days for this cohort, if the number having to be hospitalized in the county was 3%, the county would have 132 hospitalized now, which is 18 less than the 150 hospitalizations reported by the County Executive yesterday. Assuming the 150 is a net of those discharged from having been admitted with covid and those newly admitted. currently hospitaliex The infection rate would be 3%, meaning persons in the two weeks from April 4 to April 18 are not suffering as severely as those previously.

Looking ahead the 1,360 infected with covid in the last week would produce at 3% infections, meaning 41 hospitalizations in two weeks, reducing hospitalizations more