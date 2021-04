Hits: 0

“GOOD MORNING FROM WHITE PLAINS NEW YORK USA WHERE ITS 46 DEGREES AND CLOUDY WPCNR DEGREES. .

LAST NIGHT AT THE COMMON COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING, THE DEVELOPER OF THE GOOD COUNSEL PROPERTY INTRODUCED A NEW 2 ACRE OPEN SPACE PUBLIC PARK REDESIGN OF THE NORTH BROADWAY ENTRANCE TO THEIR SENIOR CARE-SENIOR LIVING-TOWN HOUSE PROJECT BEING PLANNED FOR THE SITE. THE PARK FEATURES SLOPED WALKING PATHS, OUTDOOR AMPHITHEATRE, SPECIOUS PUBLIC EVENT SPACE FOR MARKETS, CONCERTS. IT IS THE LARGEST (2 ACRES) ACTIVE PUBLIC SPACE PROPOSED FOR WHITE PLAINS IN 20 YEARS. COMMON COUNCIL IMPRESSED.

VIEW INTO THE SENIOR-ASSISTED lIVING, SENIOR LIVING-TOWNHOUSE PROJECT FROM PORTION OF THE PARK

OVERVIEW OF LOCATION OF THE “PUBLIC SPACE PROPOSED”

SHOWING LOCATION ON THE PROPERTY AND THE OVERHEAD DETAIL

CAN YOU HEAR THE CASH REGISTERS RINGING EVERYWHERE IN WESTCHESTER, DENNIS?

LAST MONTH CUSTOMERS CAME IN ACROSS THE MID HUDSON REGION AND THE ECONOMIC RECOVERY HAS BEGUN.

IN WHITE PLAINS SALES TAX DOLLARS ROSE 3-1/2% OVER MARCH OF 2020—THE FIRST TIME IN 10 MONTHS WHITE PLAINS HAS POSTED AN INCREASE SINCE THE CORONAVIRUS BLANKETED THE COUNTY. IT WAS A $128,000 INCREASE BUT IT IS A SOLID TURNAROUND.

NEW ROCHELLE ROSE 18.5% UP 546,000 TO $3 MILLION 500 THOUSAND; MOUNT VERNON ROSE 38%, $753,000 TO $2 MILLION 753,000 YONKERS HAD A 25% GAIN OF $1,344,000 TOO, SO THE SPENDING IS STARTING SLOWLY

ALL AROUND THE MID-HUDSON REGION THE ECONOMY IS COMING BACK—WESTCHESTER GAINED 18.3% IN SALES TAX DOLLARS, UP 11 MILLION 800 THOUSAND ON TARGET AFTER 1 QUARTER FOR $713 MILLION IN SALES TAXES—BUT IT IS EARLY YET. MAY THE MONEY MOMENTUM CONTINUE.

DUTCHESS COUNTY GAINED 69% IN SALE TAX MONEY– $10.881,000; ORANGE COUNTY UP 20% (5.2 MILLION IN MARCH; ULSTER UP 28%, SULLIVAN 57%, PUTNAM 35% AND ROCKLAND 20% THE NUMBERS ARE ROBUST HEADING INTO APRIL WHICH SHOULD BE AVAILBE PERHAPS END OF MONTH. PEOPLE HER SHOPPING AND FLOCKING TO NEW RO AND YONKERS…NOT SO MUCH WHITE PLAINS…

MAYOR ROACH IN HIS WEEKLY COVID MESSAGE ANNOUNCED THERE ARE CURRENTLY AN ESTIMATED 202 ACTIVE CASES IN OUR CITY, DOWN 49 FROM A WEEK AGO. OVER THE LAST 7 DAYS WE ARE AVERAGING 13 NEW CASES PER DAY.

SUNSHINE PHARMACY RIGHT HERE IN WHITE PLAINS WILL BE HOSTING A MODERNA VACCINATION CLINIC THIS THURSDAY, APRIL 29 TH , 3 – 7 PM, AT THE CITY OF WHITE PLAINS COMMUNITY CENTER, LOCATED AT 65 MITCHELL PLACE. WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, BUT – GOOD NEWS: WALK-INS ARE ALSO WELCOME! GO TO: HEALTHMARTCOVIDVACCINE.COM, TO ACCESS THE REGISTRATION FORM IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH. AS WITH ALL OF THE VACCINATION SITES, THE VACCINE IS FREE.

WE THOUGHT WE HAD REACHED A TURNING POINT LAST WEEK IN COVID SPREADING AND THIS LAST 7 DAYS HAVE PROVEN THAT THERE IS A DIRECT RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN MORE PEOPLE GETTING VACCINATIONS SLOWING THE COVID SPREAD

SUNDAY THE INFECTION RATE FOR COVID WAS DOWN TO 2.8%. ON SATURDAY WE HIT A 1.5% INFECTION RATE THE LOWEST THE COUNTY HAS SEEN SINCE OCTOBER 24 SIX MONTHS AGO. WHEN IT WAS 1.4.

WE HAVE REDUCED NUMBER OF INFECTIONS PER DAY FROM ABOUT 400 A DAY ON APRIL 1 TO AN AVERAGE 280 PER DAY 133 SUNDAY AND 150 SATURDAY. THE VACCINEATIONS AND PEOPLE’S BEHAVIOR HAVE REDUCED THE RATE OF SPREAD 75% IN ONE MONTH.

HOW LONG BEFORE INFECTIONS ARE A THING OF THE PAST?

IN THE MID-HUDSON REGION HAS A POPULATION OF 3 MILLION OVER WESTCHESTER, DUTCHESS, ORANGE, PUTNAM, ROCKLAND, SULLIVAN AND ULSTER COUNTIES, THERE ARE CURRENTLY 631,607 (21%) FULLY VACCINATED WITH 78,302 BEING VACCINATED WITH SECOND SHOTS A WEEK., 8,744 A DAY. WPCNR RECKONS THE MID-HUDSON REGION, 7 COUNTIES, INCLUDING WESTCHESTER, COULD BE FULLY VACCINATED IN 31 WEEKS WHICH WOULD MEAN OCTOBER OR NOVEMBER.

IN THE LAST THREE DAYS WE CONTINUE TO SEE COVID INFECTIONS DECLINE–1.9% INFECTION RATE THURSDAY, AND 2% ON FRIDAY — AND SATURDAY A 1.5% INFECTION RATE ON 10,000 PERSONS TESTED. THE SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS VACCINES IS TURNING BACK THE COVID TIED FOR THE LAST 24 DAYS. WITH JUST 150 INFECTIONS SATURDAY. “