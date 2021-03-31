WEATHER WHITE PLAINS: 54 PARTLY CLOUDY WPCNR DEGREES: SHOWERS TO COME

Hits: 8

Today–Showers, mainly after 3pm. High near 64. South wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight–Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog. Low around 41. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday–Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 46. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night–A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 7pm,