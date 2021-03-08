Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins Calls on Governor Cuomo to Resign. End the Daily Distraction. He Says He Will Not Resign. “I’m elected by the people. Not politicians.”

Hits: 18

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Office of NY State Senate Majority Leader Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins. March 7, 2021:

“Everyday there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government. We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project.

New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign.”