DESIGN THE BUS TRANSIT ROUTES YOU WANT IN YOUR WESTCHESTER

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION JOURNAL. From Benjamin Boykin, Chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators. February 8, 2021:



en Español



To improve Westchester’s transportation and mobility network, the Westchester County Planning Department is working on a Mobility and Bus Redesign Study.The Department is inviting your input



.To help us better serve you, please complete the Department’s interactive online survey, where you can tell us where you go, how you get there and how the County can help you get there better. The survey, in English and Spanish, can be found

at https://app.maptionnaire.com/en/9862/.



For more information about the Westchester County Mobility and Transit Plan please visit https://www.westchestermobility.org/Please forward this E-News to family and friends who may be interested in this information.



en EspañolAyúdenos a mejorar el transporte y la movilidad en WestchesterPara mejorar la red de transporte y movilidad de Westchester, el Departamento de Planificación del Condado de Westchester está trabajando en un Estudio de Rediseño de Movilidad y Autobuses.El Departamento invita a sus comentarios.Para ayudarnos a brindarle un mejor servicio, complete la encuesta interactiva en línea del Departamento, donde puede decirnos adónde va, cómo llega y cómo el Condado puede ayudarlo a llegar mejor.La encuesta, en inglés y español, se puede encontrar en https://app.maptionnaire.com/en/9862/..Para obtener más información sobre el Plan de transporte y movilidad del condado de Westchester, visite https://www.westchestermobility.org/Envíe estas E-News a familiares y amigos que puedan estar interesados ​​en esta información.