WPCNR COVID-19 GEORGE LATIMER REPORT. By John F. Bailey. February 8, 2021:

News on covid growth is Westchester County continues positive

Westchester County Executive George Latimer reported a continued decline in active coronavirus cases in the county today, noting active cases number 8,416 in the county as of today, down from 10,278 a week ago, 11,494 two weeks ago, and 11,300, three weeks ago. This a cumulative decline of 3,000 les actives, indicating the spread of infections is declining steadily from its peak in January, he said.

He said 38, 678 vaccinations have been administered at the two County locations , where the Westchester County Center facility is vaccinating 1,100 a day. County deaths from Covid are 1,976.

Hospitalizations from Covid have declined to 491 as of Saturday, down 517 and 564 over three days, a decline of 10%.

Mr. Latimer said that the long lines at the Westchester County Center encountered Sunday were caused by persons arriving way ahead of their vaccination time due to the forecast of snow, which started at 9 AM Sunday. The County Executive warned persons with appointments not to arrive early for their appointments. He assured that if you have a vaccination appointment that you will get your shot when you are scheduled, and you will not be taken early. “This is not a first-come, first-served situation.”

Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins (above) reported that three Temporary Vaccine Centers have been opened by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, based on concerns of state representatives from Mount Vernon, Peekskill and Yonkers, to administer vaccinations to residents living in densely populated public housing, over-65. The locations have not been disclosed and Mr. Jenkins said the persons getting the shots are being determined by public housing authorities.

Yonkers has been averaging over 1,000 new active cases a week for weeks. Yonkers is leading the county in infections as of Friday with 2,312 new infections the last two weeks. Mount Vernon is a averaging 350 a week, and Peekskill, 122 a week.