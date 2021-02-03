WHITE PLAINS FOOD SCRAP RECYCLING OPENS 8 AM THURSDAY AT THE GEDNEY YARD.

Hits: 9

Mayor Tom Roach the leading Mayor in Westchester County Green Initiatives First City Leader to Join in County Executive George Latimer’s Food Scraps Recycling Program

February 3, 2021:

Mayor Tom Roach today announced The City of White Plains will start a voluntary, residential food scrap drop off program and to participate in the Westchester County Department of Environmental Facility’s new Residential Food Scrap Transportation and Disposal (RFSTAD) program, program,

Mayor Roach in an announcement with Westchester County Executive George Latimer was ebullient:

“White Plains is excited to participate in this new County program. The City has encouraged its residents to compost on their own property as a means of reducing their carbon footprint, but this new program allows us to expand that opportunity to residents who do not have their own yards as well as to those who are interested in this new recycling option but do not have use for the compost.

In addition to providing an important environmental benefit, the Food Scrap Recycling program is also a great example of shared services between governments, which is good for our taxpayers.”

Karen Pasquale, Senior Advisor to the Mayor released the details for residents to WPCNR, the city’s Food Scrap Recycling Program starts Thursday and is open 6 Days a Week at 8 AM:



1. Participation is free.



2. Residents can drop off food scraps at the Gedney Recycling Yard, 87 Gedney Way, Monday through Saturday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm and Sunday, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm.



3. Accepted Food Scraps include: grains, pasta, dairy, fruit, veggies, stems, peels, meat, bones, egg shells, coffee grounds & filters, tea bags, napkins, BPI-certified compostable bags.



4. The Gedney Recycling Yard is ready to accept food scraps starting tomorrow, Thursday, February 4, 2021.

County Executive George Latimer congratulated Mayor Roach for joining the initiative:

“We could not be happier with the City’s decision to partner with the County in expanding food scrap recycling options for our residents. The inclusion of White Plains will make a tremendous impact, representing the largest municipality in the County to date offering food scrap recycling to its residents.

The goal of the RFSTAD program is to expand food scrap recycling by reducing the costs and making it feasible for all our municipalities to operate programs. The announcement that White Plains will be part of the program shows that it is working the way we intended.”

Under RFSTAD, the County’s Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) arranges for the consolidation, transportation, and processing of food scraps collected by municipalities.

The County’s participation reduces the cost so that it is the same as– or less than — the transportation and disposal cost of garbage, making food scrap recycling feasible for municipalities that otherwise would not be able to offer this service. Moreover, incorporating grant funding from NYSDEC for start-up materials, allows local municipalities to start these programs for a few thousand dollars.

Mayor Roach added launching Food Scrap Recycling to White Plains fits in with the city’s pioneering green initiatives:

‘White Plains has been working on several fronts to reduce its carbon footprint. We are getting ready to install solar on city buildings and facilities, we offer 28 electric vehicle charging stations in public garages and lots throughout the city, textile and shoe recycling, we’ve phased out the use of the dirtiest fuel oils, and more (see Go Green White Plains). I am pleased to be able to add the Food Scrap Recycling program to this list and thank the County Executive for this opportunity.”