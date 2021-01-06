GREENBURGH SUPERVISOR ENCOURAGES GOVERNOR CUOMO TO CALL OUT THE NATIONAL GUARD TO SPEED VACCINATIONS

Hits: 1

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. January 6, 2020:

Many constituents have complained about the slow rollout of vaccinating New Yorker’s. Although some hospitals have the vaccines they have not been administered.

The Governor has threatened to fine the hospitals that have the vaccines but don’t use it. I have previously encouraged the state to encourage more retired Doctors, nurses, EMTs to volunteer to help administer vaccines to expedite the process of vaccinating more people quickly.

To encourage buy in among those who don’t believe in vaccinations I think that the religious community should be enlisted in the process.

An idea: vaccinations can be given to congregants at the conclusion of services.

If religious leaders and fellow congregants take the vaccines in front of their congregants it might encourage others to have confidence in the safety of the vaccines.

Another suggestion made to me: school nurses could be given more vaccines and authorized by school districts to vaccinate not only students and teachers but residents who live within the school district.

To coordinate this massive effort – I suggested in today’s NY Daily News that the Governor call in the National Guard just like he did during the past year.



Boots on the ground

