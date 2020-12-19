CORONA VIRUS NEW CASES IN WESTCHESTER DOUBLES IN DECEMBER IN 18 DAYS FROM 10,526 TO 21,133.

Hits: 5

The day-by-day growth rate in Corona Virus Positives from December 1 THROUGH DECEMBER 9.

The growth rate in persons testing positive for coronavirus in Westchester County FROM DECEMBER 10 THROUGH December 16. The figures in black show the current new totals in Westchester County after just 6 Days from December 10. The 20,417 grew by 716 Westchester persons testing positive on Thursday to 21,133

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey, based on statistics from Workbook NY Covid Tracker.

The number of persons testing positive in Westchester County for coronavirus doubles in 17 days from December 1 through December 17 from 10,526 Positives as of December 1st to 21,133 as of 2 PM Thursday December 17 according to the New York coronavirus tracker.

Since November 21 when infections began rising from the 3.8% infection rate of November 21, the infection rate of persons testing positive has risen to just about 6%. Infections rose to 10,526 with coronavirus as of December 9 , 18 days since November 21 to 6%.

Now 8 days later on November 17, those infections have hit 21,133. The number of persons testing positive each day has hit 588 and rose to 716 on Thursday the 17th, though the infection rate slipped to 5.3%. What that shows, in my observation is the exponential ability of the disease to expand its infections to more people faster every day. A 5% infection rate each day combined with each infected person infecting two other people you are pushing 40,000 in a week.

At this rate, the 21,133 may infect 40,000 (2 other people each) in another week. This is a serious time for the county ability to handle the virus growth potential.

County Executive George Latimer said in his Covid Briefing Thursday, said the county was retiring its covid chart, pending establishing new links with state statistics to show the number of infections in individual towns and municipalities. Currently chart lists new cases, but does not list either infection rates, or growth rates of new infections, two statistics instrumental in showing whether communities need to address more proactive enforcement of masking, gathering, and business establishments and restaurant rules, church attendances.

Mount Vernon Mayor Shaywn Patterson-Howard said Mount Vernon has been successful in preventing Covid spread by enforcement of masking and social distancing and serving restrictions through enforcement and fines for violators without providing details.

The doubling of corona virus identified positive cases in one week since December 9 indicates citizens need to be more careful at the very least in protecting them selves from encountering the corona virus .