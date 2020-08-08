UNPLUG COMPUTER IF YOU ARE STILL WITHOUT POWER

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. August 8, 2020:

Greetings, everyone:

I hope everyone is getting through both the Covid-19 Pandemicand the mess resulting from Tropical Storm Isaias OK.

Right now, as of 11:26am, 8-8-2020, Saturday, 50,000 ConEd Customers are still without power.

My advice remains the same: please have your computer physically unplugged from the wall and/or power strip while the power is still out (I’m assumingyou’re reading this on a smartphone, or a borrowed computer).

The upsurge from power restoration can destroy a computer or monitor.

For some reason, routers, modems and printers usually don’t suffer this fate, but feel free to have those unplugged, too.



Keep in mind that utility poles often carry more than just power.If a pole and or its wires have been destroyed or compromised by a fallen

tree, removing it means de-energizing the power lines, and inflicting a temporary outage on other services carried by those wires.



Also keep in mind that from the chatter I’m “overhearing” on community-oriented social media, FIOS has suffered far fewer outages than Optimum/Cablevision,and due to their deployment of far more repair trucks, has restored service more quickly.

Feel free to contact me with storm-related recovery (or any other) questions.

Be safe… be well.

Sincerely,

Aaron Woodin

