GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES SCHOOL’S OPEN

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE. From the Governor’s Office. July 13, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced new, data-driven guidance for reopening schools in New York State.

Schools in a region can reopen if that region is in Phase IV of reopening and if its daily infection rate remains below 5 percent or lower using a 14-day average since unPAUSE was lifted.

Schools will close if the regional infection rate rises above 9 percent, using a 7-day average, after August 1.

New York State will make the formula determination during the week of August 1 to 7.

New York State, the Reimagine Education Advisory Council and the Department of Health released finalized guidance and guiding principles for reopening schools today, which are available here.

The DOH and Governor’s Reimagine Council are working closely with the Department of Education as it releases education guidance. Plans to reopen schools are due on July 31.

Topics addressed by state guidance include:

  • Masks/PPE
  • Social Distancing
  • Cohort Structures
  • Restructuring Space to Maximize In-Class Instruction
  • Transportation
  • Food Service
  • Aftercare and Extracurriculars
  • Screening
  • Tracing
  • Cleaning and Disinfecting

Governor Cuomo also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“Everybody wants to reopen schools, but you only reopen if it’s safe to reopen, and that’s determined by the data. You don’t hold your finger up and feel the wind, you don’t have an inspiration, you don’t have a dream, you don’t have an emotion–look at the data,” Governor Cuomo said.

 “We test more and we have more data than any state. If you have the virus under control, reopen. If you don’t have the virus under control, then you can’t reopen.

We’re not going to use our children as the litmus test and we’re not going to going to put our children in a place where their health is endangered. It’s that simple.

Common sense and intelligence can still determine what we do, even in this crazy environment. We’re not going to use our children as guinea pigs.

What I say to the experts is very simple. I’m making the determination as to whether or not I would send my daughter to school. If it’s safe, I’ll send her. If it’s not safe, I’m not going to send her. And you can determine that by science.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 792 (-9)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 60 (-15)
  • Hospital Counties – 31
  • Number ICU – 175 (+1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 103 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 71,643 (+78)
  • Deaths – 10
  • Total Deaths – 24,989

Of the 51,687 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 557, or 1.08 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONFRIDAYSATURDAYSUNDAY
Capital Region1.2%2.0%0.9%
Central New York1.7%1.1%1.0%
Finger Lakes1.0%0.8%1.0%
Long Island1.0%0.9%1.5%
Mid-Hudson0.8%0.9%0.8%
Mohawk Valley0.9%0.8%0.8%
New York City1.0%1.3%1.1%
North Country0.3%0.4%0.2%
Southern Tier1.5%0.6%0.9%
Western New York1.9%1.0%1.1%

The Governor also confirmed 557 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 402,263 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 402,263 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,2256
Allegany660
Broome8277
Cattaraugus1380
Cayuga1260
Chautauqua1711
Chemung1480
Chenango1693
Clinton1090
Columbia4871
Cortland591
Delaware920
Dutchess4,2804
Erie7,76624
Essex510
Franklin360
Fulton2650
Genesee2500
Greene2660
Hamilton60
Herkimer1931
Jefferson992
Lewis310
Livingston1470
Madison3751
Monroe4,20023
Montgomery1331
Nassau42,35447
Niagara1,3422
NYC219,301250
Oneida1,8307
Onondaga3,14218
Ontario3022
Orange10,8416
Orleans2870
Oswego2222
Otsego890
Putnam1,3654
Rensselaer6171
Rockland13,7193
Saratoga6108
Schenectady8684
Schoharie620
Schuyler150
Seneca740
St. Lawrence2311
Steuben2762
Suffolk42,11284
Sullivan1,4650
Tioga1610
Tompkins1860
Ulster1,8623
Warren2803
Washington2490
Wayne2094
Westchester35,32730
Wyoming1021
Yates480

