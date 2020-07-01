Assembly District 93 Congressional District 17 Absentee Ballots Impounded. Court Date July 8 to Determine How 65,000 Absentee and Affidavit Ballots Will Be Counted.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. By John F. Bailey. July 1, 2020:

Absentee Ballots were to have been started to be counted today by the Board of Elections, but they were not.

Absentee and Affiidavit Primary Ballots have been impounded by Assembly District 93 Candidate Chris Burdick, delaying the beginning of counting ballots until after July 8, the court date at Westchester County Supreme Court in White Plains. Ballots were supposed have begun to be counted today.

The 93rd Assembly District race is very close with three candidates, Mr. Burdick, Kristem Browde and Jeremiah Frie-Pearson in a 1-2-3 race after 5,600 ballots have been counted between 10,000 and 11,000 absentee votes remain to be counted in that 93rd race.

In the 17th Congressional District, which Mondaire Jones is leading by a 2 to 1 margin over Eva Farkas, Farkas would have to grab 75% of the estimated 21, 000 or more absentee ballots to win.

In