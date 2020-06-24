PRIMARY ELECTION: SPLIT DECISIONS UNDER REVIEW: MOST RACES IN DOUBT AS THOUSANDS OF ABSENTEE BALLOTS WILL DETERMINE WINNERS

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020 By John F. Bailey. June 24, 2020 UPDATED WITH ABSENTEE BALLOTS RECEIVED NUMBERS in Assembly District 93 and Congressional District 17, 10:55 AM:

The outcome of most Westchester Assembly and Congressional Races is on pause.

With vote counting suspended as of 2:00 AM not much had changed since midnight when voting counts were stalled out with machine counts.

According to news reports about 99,000 Westchester absentee ballots are to be counted beginning June 30, the date by law that the Board of Elections has to wait for all absentee ballots to arrive in case they were mailed very close to or on the primary date

In the races, the Westchester County election results by poll count at this time with tens of thousands of absentee ballots to be counted show the following:

In the races, Mimi Rocah in the race for Westchester District Attorney led Anthony Scarpino, the incumbent D.A. by a 2 to 1 margin.

Christopher Burdick, Bedford Town Supervisor lead Kristen Burdick of Chappaqua by 130 votes ( 1,421 to 1,291) for the 93rd Assembly District.

Jamaal Bowman lead Elliot Engel in the 16th congressional district, with most of Westchester still to be counted.

Mondaire Jones had 50% of the vote for the 17th Congressional District. Howver, according to Candidate David Buckwald as of Saturday: There were 17,800 absentee ballots received in Westchester and 4,000 in Rockland County, and Mr. Buchwald tells WPCNR those numbers are sure to go up. The totals as of 10:30 AM..NOT CHANGED SINCE MIDNIGHT:

CATHERINE F PARKER 433 3%

MONDAIRE JONES 6,803 49%

ADAM P SCHLEIFER 1,717 12%

ALLISON H FINE 426 3%

ASHA CASTLEBERRY 799 6%

BUCHWALD 1,347 10%

EVELYN FARKAS 1,912 14% %

Office Totals 13,827 100%

The totals for the Assembly Race representing White Plains awaiting absentee ballots tally which will not start to be counted until June 30.

KRISTEN BROWDE, speaking to WPCNR this morning estimated there would be 14,000 absentee ballots to be counted in the 93rd race.

Election machine totals have been completed, Browde said, but the total votes below do not comprise the early vote totals which are counted separately on another page on the County website. Browde told WPCNR, the race tightened a little from the early voting but the margins are pretty much the same.



Office ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 93:

KRISTEN P BROWDE 1,291 29% Early Votes 355 Total 1,646

CHRIS BURDICK 1,421 32% Early Votes 413 Total 1,834

JEREMIAH F PEARSON 935 21% Early Votes 360 TOTAL 1,295

ALEX ROITHMAYR 427 10% Early Votes 84 TOTAL 511

MARK JAFFE 307 7% Early Votes 127 TOTAL 434

Office Totals 4,381 100%



DISTRICT ATTORNEY

ANTHONY A SCARPINO 9,668 32%

MIMI ROCAH 20,837 68%

Office Totals 30,505 100%

OfficeCONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 17

However the absentee ballots, as three candidates pointed out in WPCNR interviews over the weekend, will determine the result. The Board of Elections results are at this link:

https://www.westchestergov.com/boe99/