CITY EXTENDS GREENWAY WALKING TRAIL

WPCNR GREEN WHITE PLAINS. From the Mayor’s Office. June 24, 2020:

The City is excited to announce the extension of the White Plains Greenway Walking Trail and pleased to be able to provide this park enhancement for its residents. The Greenway provides a protected path for individuals and families to enjoy a walk in a natural setting.

The Greenway is located on the site of the former New York, Westchester, and Boston Railroad. The system operated from 1912 to 1937 and ran through White Plains. The White Plains portion of the line was acquired by the City in 1949. The old railway bed was used informally as a pedestrian path for many years. In 2012, the City officially renamed the Greenway in honor of Jack Harrington, a community activist and preservationist. Jack was instrumental in founding the White Plains Greenway Committee in 1996, which worked with the City to transform the railway line into a walking trail. For this reason Jack was known around town as the “Father of the Greenway.” This original portion of the Greenway runs from Gedney Way to Ridgeway to the Scarsdale border and may be accessed on Gedney Way and Ridgeway.

The “new ” portion of the path runs from Bolton Avenue under the Gedney Way train bridge and connects to the existing path just south of the Gedney Way entrance. It meanders (to preserve existing trees) roughly following the old New York, Westchester & Boston Railroad tracks. End to end, with the new addition, it is approximately 1.5 miles long (3 miles round trip). Historical markers along with remnants of the original bridge and building foundation have been retained for the public to enjoy. You can access the new section of the Greenway from either Bolton Ave or Gedney Way. At Gedney Way, head south at the trail entrance, then go left at the fork to loop around under the old train bridge.

All work on the new portion of the Greenway was performed using City Department of Public Works manpower, and using available materials from other City projects. Work began in the winter, paused briefly during the Pandemic, and has just been completed. Kudos to the Department of Public Works! Special thanks to Rich Stangarone who, as Superintendent of Highway and Grounds, took a special interest in this project. He is also retiring this month after 38 years with the City, so this was a wonderful project to end his illustrious career!