LEGISLATOR BOYKIN PROVIDES VOTING INFORMATION FOR JUNE 23 PRIMARIES

PRESIDENTIAL, CONGRESSIONAL, STATE & LOCAL PRIMARIES – JUNE 23



Voting in Person

Early voting for the June 23 primary elections will take place from Saturday, June 13 through Sunday, June 21, throughout the county. (Polling sites to be determined.)

Primary Election Day – June 23, 2020, polling sites will be open throughout the county for in-person voting from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Polling sites to be determined.)



If you wish to vote by absentee ballot here is what you need to know:

Requesting an Absentee Ballot Application

All eligible voters will be mailed applications to request absentee ballots for the June 23, 2020 primary elections (both the presidential primary and congressional/state/local primary elections). These mailings will include a postage paid return envelope. Voters should start to receive applications in the mail starting May 15. (If you do not receive one by June 1 call the Board of Elections at (914) 995-5285.)

(both the presidential primary congressional/state/local primary elections). These mailings will include a postage paid return envelope. Voters should start to receive applications in the mail starting May 15. (If you do not receive one by June 1 call the Board of Elections at (914) 995-5285.) If you previously submitted an absentee ballot application between January and April 2020 for the presidential primary scheduled for April 28, the Board of Elections may have already sent you one ballot for the presidential primary; they will send you a second ballot for the congressional/state/local primary elections.

If you discarded the April 28 presidential primary absentee ballot and would like to request a replacement for the June 23 presidential primary election, please contact the Board of Elections.

the April 28 presidential primary absentee ballot and would like to request a replacement for the June 23 presidential primary election, please contact the Board of Elections. Absentee ballot applications may also be requested from the Board of Elections by calling (914) 995-5285 or clicking this link: citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/voting/absentee-ballots.

Filling out and Filing the Absentee Ballot Application

In filling out the application for the absentee ballot, check “ Temporary Illness ” in Box 1; and

” in Box 1; and Select “ Primary Election ” in Box 2 to receive ballots for the presidential primary and for the congressional, state, and local primary elections.

” in Box 2 to receive ballots for the presidential primary and for the congressional, state, and local primary elections. Absentee ballot applications must be received by the Board of Elections (BOE), and no later than Tuesday, June 16 in order for ballots to be received by voters in time for the elections.

Voting by Absentee Ballot and Important Deadlines

Once the Board of Elections has processed your application, the BOE will mail you two absentee ballots for both the presidential primary and the congressional, state, and local primaries.

Included with your absentee ballots will be a postage paid return envelope. Absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before June 22, 2020 and must be received by the Board of Elections no later than Tuesday, June 30; or

The absentee ballots can also can be hand delivered up to 9 p.m. June 23, 2020 to the Board of Elections located at 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains, NY 10601.

Voter Registration Deadlines for the June 23 Primary Elections

If you are not a registered voter and would like to register to vote in the June 23 primaries, voter registration forms are available at https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/register-to-vote.

Voter registration forms must submitted to the Board of Elections at 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains, NY 10601. Those applications must be postmarked or delivered in person by Thursday, May 29.



Board of Elections Contact Information: