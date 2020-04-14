“I WILL NOT FIGHT WITH THE PRESIDENT. I WILL FIGHT TO PROTECT THE PEOPLE OF NEW YORK STATE. WE ARE AT THE APEX, ON THE PLATEAU.”

GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO TALKS ABOUT GOING FORWARD IN COOPERATION WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP. (Albany Feed)

WPCNR GOVERNOR CUOMO BRIEFING REPORT. By John F. Bailey. April 14, 2020:

Governor Andrew Cumo addressed the difference of opinion between him and President Donald Trump in the daily briefing this morning in Albany over presidential powers.

He said the matter of bringing back state economies is too big a matter to pick a fight over. He said four times in the conference “I will not fight with the President.”

Governor Cuomo also said, “I will fight to protect the citizens of New York State.

The governor announced 778 New York residents died yesterday from the corona virus bringing the state total to 10,884 since the epidemic began 44 days ago.

In discussing the plan for recovery for the New York metropolitan area, the Governor said the figures from yesterday continue to show the state has reached the apex and is continuing in a plateau of the progress of the disease.

Positive indicators, he said continued to hold up the state analysis. The net hospitalizans curve is down. The number of new corona virus hospitalizations yesterday was 1,649. The net hospitalizations yesterday were down. The new incubations(putting patients on ventilators) was at an all-time low.

In the news conference “Q & A,” the governor said he saw the same kind of bidding war developing in New York competing with other states to purchase tests, because only a handful of testing companies make tests, and the kind of tests New York State wants, (tests with 95% accuracy). The governor urged the government to step and purchase the tests and distribute.

“Don’t replicate the 50-state pandemonium in purchasing medical equipment in purchasing tests in an EBAY bidding war,” the governor warned. Governor Cuomo said in order to open up New York City and the metropolitan area there has to be a lot of tests done as people return to work, as just one of the problems in reopening that has to be addressed.