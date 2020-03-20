More Information on County Day Care Arrangements from County Legislator Ben Boykin

During this time of great need in Westchester County, the school districts in Westchester, in conjunction with New York State and Westchester County Government, are opening their doors to the children of healthcare workers and first responders so that those on the front lines can continue to do their jobs that benefit all of us.

White Plains is offering Day Care for the children of these workers at Post Road Elementary School between 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

For the greater good, all school districts in Westchester County are now providing childcare for children ages 5-12 for healthcare workers and first responders (police, fire, EMS, corrections officers and all public health workers) with no other childcare options.

IMPORTANT: Those who would like to drop off a child must provide proof of employment (such as work ID) at child drop-off.

The service is available to all County residents, and those healthcare workers and first responders who live outside of Westchester County but work in the County.

This service is provided regardless if your child attends a private school or a public school.

Hours are from 8a.m. – 6p.m. five days a week.

The children that participate will be separated into groups of 10-12 children, social distancing will be practiced. Each child will have their temperature taken when they are dropped off and no children with any flu-like symptoms may attend. Each room will have an aid and/or teacher present as well as a nurse. The program will be assigned a full time administrator.*Residents should contact districts directly for more information.*

Ardsley : Concord Road Elementary School

: Concord Road Elementary School Bedford : Mount Kisco Elementary School

: Mount Kisco Elementary School Blind Brook : Bruno M Ponterio Ridge Street School

: Bruno M Ponterio Ridge Street School Bronxville : Bronxville Elementary School

: Bronxville Elementary School Byram Hills : Armonk Children’s Corner

: Armonk Children’s Corner Croton-Harmon : Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School

: Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School Dobbs Ferry : Coordinated with existing after-school program at Springhurst Elementary School

: Coordinated with existing after-school program at Springhurst Elementary School Edgemont : Edgemont High School

: Edgemont High School Greenburgh – North Castle : Kenneth B. Clark Academy

: Kenneth B. Clark Academy Harrison : Harrison Elementary School

: Harrison Elementary School Hastings on Hudson : Pre-K to 4 th Grade: Hillside Elementary School; 5 th and 6 th Grade: Farragut Middle School

: Hendrick Hudson : Hendrick Hudson Elementary School

: Hendrick Hudson Elementary School Irvington : Dows Lane Elementary School

: Dows Lane Elementary School Katonah – Lewisboro : Elementary School

: Elementary School Mount Vernon : Holmes Elementary School Additional childcare resources will be provided at Macedonian Baptist Church; Mount Vernon Heights Congregational Church and Allen Memorial Church or the Church of God in Christ

: Holmes Elementary School New Rochelle : City School District of New Rochelle’s District Offices (second floor of New Rochelle City Hall)

: City School District of New Rochelle’s District Offices (second floor of New Rochelle City Hall) Ossining : Park Elementary School

: Park Elementary School Peekskill : Uriah Hill Elementary Schools

: Uriah Hill Elementary Schools Pelham : Siwanoy and Hutchinson Elementary School(s)

: Siwanoy and Hutchinson Elementary School(s) Pocantico Hills :

: Rye City : Rye High School or Rye Middle School

: Rye High School or Rye Middle School Somers : Somers Intermediate School

: Somers Intermediate School Tarrytown : John Paulding Elementary School

: John Paulding Elementary School Valhalla : Easter Seals or Valhalla Middle/High School

: Easter Seals or Valhalla Middle/High School

Yonkers : Each site may accommodate 2-3 classes of 10 students aged 4-12 Casimir Pulaski School – 150 Kings Cross, Scarsdale Montessori School 31 – 7 Ravenswood Rd School 17 – 745 Midland Ave

: Each site may accommodate 2-3 classes of 10 students aged 4-12 Yorktown: Yorktown High School between 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Provisions for the younger children (0-5 years-old) in the County are still being fleshed out. Additional details will be shared when plans are finalized.Please forward this e-news to family and friends who may be interested in this information.