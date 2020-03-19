County Announces Day Care Locations in Each School District for First Responders/Health Care Workers and Food Service Locations

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From Chris Burdick, Bedford Town Supervisor. March 19, 2020:

Chris Burdick, the Beford Town Supervisor has shared the following from Westchester County:

“Westchester County has developed its childcare/food distribution plan in consultation with our school districts. The plan is structured to respond to the needs of our health care workers and first responders.

The majority of our health care workers reside in the cities; our plan accounts for that but is geographically balanced across the county.

At our direction, each of the following school districts, based on size, has identified three classrooms that will be available from 8am to 6pm to provide childcare to Westchester’s first responders and health care workers.

Each room will hold between ten (10) and twelve (12) kids. No children with any flue type symptom may attend. Each room will have an aid and/or teacher present and a nurse/WCC nursing student. The program will be assigned a full time administrator. The County will work with SED and these school districts on curriculum.

IN White Plains: Post Road Elementary School between 9:00 am – 3:00 pm · for day care.

White Plains will also distribute breakfast and lunch to its students starting Monday, March 23rd between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm: o White Plains High School Field House parking lot o Church Street parking lot o Rochambeau High School lot

· Ardsley: Concord Road Elementary School ·

Bedford: Mount Kisco Elementary School ·

Blind Brook: Bruno M Ponterio Ridge Street School ·

Bronxville: Bronxville Elementary School ·

Byram Hills: Armonk Children’s Corner ·

Croton-Harmon: [] ·

Dobbs Ferry: Coordinated with existing after-school program at Springhurst Elementary School ·

Edgemont: Edgemont High School ·

Greenburgh – North Castle: Kenneth B. Clark Academy ·

Harrison: Harrison Elementary School ·

Hastings on Hudson: o Pre-K to 4th Grade: Hillside Elementary School; o 5 th and 6th Grade: Farragut Middle School ·

Hendrick Hudson: Hendrick Hudson Elementary School ·

Irvington: Dows Lane Elementary School ·

Katonah – Lewisboro: Elementary School ·

Mount Vernon: Holmes Elementary School o Additional childcare resources will be provided at Macedonian Baptist Church;

Mount Vernon Heights Congregational Church and Allen Memorial Church or the Church of God in Christ ·

New Rochelle: City School District of New Rochelle’s District Offices (second floor of New Rochelle City Hall) ·

Ossining: Park Elementary School ·

Peekskill: Uriah Hill Elementary Schools ·

Pelham: Siwanoy and Hutchinson Elementary School(s) ·

Pocantico Hills: 0 ·

Rye City: Rye High School or Rye Middle School ·

Somers: Somers Intermediate School ·

Tarrytown: John Paulding Elementary School ·

Valhalla: Easter Seals or Valhalla Middle/High School ·

Yonkers: Each site may accommodate 2-3 classes of 10 students aged 4-12 o Casimir Pulaski School – 150 Kings Cross,

Scarsdale o Montessori School 31 – 7 Ravenswood Rd o School 17 – 745 Midland Ave ·

Yorktown: Yorktown High School between 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Supplementary childcare sites: · The Carver Center in Port Chester will be open from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm for children ages 4 to 12 and will provide lunches. ·

SUNY Purchase’s Children’s Center will reopen its doors to provide childcare services. The facility requires an inspection by Westchester County DoH; this inspection is currently in progress. ·

The Virginia Marx Children’s Center at Westchester Community College will reopen on March 23rd; it will operate from 7:00 am – 6:00 pm, Monday through Friday. ·

The Westchester County Center will utilize 8 rooms to accommodate 10-15 students in each room; 20 people from 5 youth programs will staff the County Center.

Westchester Community College is providing nursing students at this facility. The Westchester County Parks Department’s vendor will provide meals. Food will be distributed at various locations for pick up ·

Bedford: Two schools will provide 2 days’ worth of meals to identified families of children who currently receive free and reduced breakfast and lunch; this will occur 3 days a week from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Food will be distributed at various locations for pick up ·

Croton-Harmon: Pierre Van Cortlandt Middle School 11:30 am – 12:30 pm · Greenburgh – North Castle: Kenneth B. Clark Academy from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ·

Hendrick Hudson: Hendrick Hudson High School Cafeteria from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ·

Irvington: 9:30 am – 11:30 am beginning Wednesday, March 18th; food will be given to anyone who shows up o Main Street School o Tally Rand Apartment Complex ·

Lakeland: Lakeland Copper Beech Middle School between 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ·

Mount Pleasant: Westlake Elementary School lobby from 9:30 am – 11:00 am ·

New Rochelle: o New Rochelle High School House IV parking lot: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm o 95 Lincoln (WESTCOP): 9:00 am – 4:00 pm o 345 Main Street (New Rochelle Housing Authority) 9:00 am – 4:00 pm o Trinity Elementary School from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm o Columbus Elementary School from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm o New Rochelle City Park from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ·

Ossining: Park Elementary School and/or Ossining High School between 10:00 am – 12:00 pm or 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ·

Peekskill: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm at the following locations: o Woodside Elementary School o Oakside Elementary School o Hillcrest Elementary School o Peekskill Middle School o Peekskill High School ·

Pelham: Food will be prepared at high school, distributed at Siwanoy Elementary School and Hutchinson Elementary School between 8:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ·

Port Chester: Food will be distributed at all 4 elementary schools from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ·

Rye City: Breakfast and lunch will be available from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm at Rye High School ·

Somers: Somers High School between 9:30 am – 12:00 pm ·

Tarrytown: Sleepy Hollow Middle School, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ·

Valhalla: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm o Valhalla Middle/High School o Virginia Road Elementary ·

