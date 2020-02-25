Free Hepatitis A Shots Today at County Health Department

The Westchester County Health Department will provide free preventive treatment for Hepatitis A Tuesday through Thursday in White Plains for anyone who ate or drank at Fin & Brew restaurant at Factoria in Peekskill on February 15, 16 or 19, or at a private party at The Space, an event space there, on February 15.





The preventive treatment is being offered because the Health Department learned that an employee with Hepatitis A at the event space at Factoria in Peekskill while infectious, so anyone who ate or drank at a private party thereon Saturday, February 15 may have been exposed. Because Fin & Brew shares an ice machine with the event space, patrons who ate or had drinks at the restaurant on Saturday, February 15, Sunday February 16 or Wednesday, February 19, also have potential exposure so are being offered preventive treatment in an abundance of caution. Patrons elsewhere in the complex are not at risk because the facilities are separate.

Preventive treatment is only effective if given within two weeks of the last day of exposure. Therefore, those who ate or drank on February 15 must receive preventive treatment by February 29. Those who consumed food or beverages on February 16 must receive treatment by March 1 and those who ate or drank there on February 19 must receive treatment by March 4

No one with a prior history of Hepatitis A vaccination or Hepatitis A infection needs to be treated.

The health department will offer free preventive treatment at the Health Department Clinic, 134 Court Street, White Plains, on the following dates and times. Although walk-ins are welcome, advance registration is highly recommended. To register, go towww.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic/60:

· Tuesday, February 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

· Wednesday, February 26, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

· Thursday, February 27, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

· For other times by appointment during clinic hours, call 914-995-7499

To provide consent, a parent/guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years of age. Restaurant patrons who were exposed also can seek preventive treatment from their own health care provider.