STEP OUT TONIGHT! 5 HEP CATS NAMED MOE GET YOU TOE-TAPPIN, JUMPIN’, JIVIN’, NON-STOP SWINGIN’ IN CAFE SOCIETY AT CLUB WBT. MEET YOU ON SWING STREET TO DANCE AWAY YOUR BLUES.

STEP RIGHT UP YOUR TABLE’S WAITING. COME TO CLUB WBT –FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE –ONE MONTH ONLY. GET YOUR UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL TABLE NOW.

WPCNR STAGE DOOR. First Rush Theatrical Review by John F. Bailey. February 1, 2020:

Pull out that sequined dress hiding in the back of your closet, Brenda Starr, get your carrottop done up nice, slip on those seamed silk stockings,paint your nails, bring your elblow-length white gloves cigarette holder, and GET ready to order a Gibson before dinner, we’re taking a yellow cab uptown tonight to see the new Toasts of Westchester Broadway Theatre, who charmed, chortled, hoofered and flew across the stage at Westchester Broadway Theatre last night injecting “happy” into the opening night audience as I’ve never seen.

I’m telling you, Broadway Baby, this show was meant for you and me.

They’re the Five Guys Named Moe who opened last night and shocked the usual hipsters, and got them up, moving , shifting shoulders, to the high energy boogies, swings, and syncopated rhythms, sashaying their hips in their seats to the unbelievably hot and involving performance of 5 Fred Astaires with attitude.

They are Quentin Avery Brown as Eat Moe, Tyler Johnson Campion as No Moe, Douglas Lyons the Four-Eyed Moe(he wears glasses), Tony Perry as Big Moe and Isaiah Reynolds the fantastic Tap-Dancing Man that roused a sponteous cascade of clapping as he set the old WBT Boards on fire in the spectacular Club FB Finale.

I tell you my redheaded baby, they dance and sing the roof off the old Elmsford Palace turning back the hands of time when stepping out meant elegance, feeling good about yourself, feeling good about the music you were hearing sung and played by musicians and singing, strutting elegant men who put the glide back in your stride and brings your swagger back into the men and the swing and sway back to a woman’s hips –sure as you’ll lose your blues in Chicago you’ll get happy and take that frown off your face, smiling ear-to-ear as you exit the WBT canopy into the night.

(The previous one- sentence gives you an idea of the extended song-and-dance numbers this show delivers–one payload of joy after another by a new fab five song-and-dance team — look for the elegant white jackets –and they never break a sweat.)

And kudos to Napolean M. Douglas as the broken hearted No Max for his silky baritone on the wonderful Early In the Morning blues. Man, I know just how he feels. The orchestra 5 guys brought back from a once and distant time, for starting with just the right blues notes– Trumpetman Brian Uhl; the sophisticated Dorsey sound of Steve Bleifuss; John Daniels Musical Director and piano man who makes every he touches say something to you. Jim Briggs seduces you on mellow saxophone Dave Dunaway Bass and Jay Mack on skins pump the beats and tender the melancholy (of which there is not much) that make these extremely human songs of Louis Jordan get into you an make you feel –the melancholy and the joy in every aspect.

Howl at their dead-on imitation of chickens in Nobody Here But Us Chickens. sing along with them on the calypso number Push Ka Pi Shi Pie. Ride a train with their excellent choreographed Choo Choo Ch’ Boogie. You get to sing with the Moes on the husband wife song, Caledonia.

Oh, what a night, we’re going to have, my Broadway Baby. It’s the hottest show you will see north of Broadway South. How do these master performers from a once and distant time come back. How they come back is a shocking only-in-the-theatre moment of suspended disbelieve. They come back as five splendidly dressed genis to help No Max get over a woman. They give him advice on every number. Audience — take their advice they teach every man about a woman, and every woman about a man. The titles of the songs say it all: Beware, Brother, Beware, Look Out Sister, Safe, Sane and Single, What’s the Use of Getting Sober, when I’ll Only Get Drunk Again.

It’s great Valentine’s Day gift and yours truly would not steer you wrong. Just had to get this hot tip out. The only thing that’s missing are souvenir matches to take home at this spectacular timely show.

Thank you Moes, and Bill Stutler and Bob funking the impresarios for giving us the show we needed, the country needs at just the right time.

Thanks we needed that!

The place is going to be mobbed, or “Mo-ed’ to be precise, because it only runs for one month call the maitre d’ and he will try to get you a top table with. Call 914-592-2222 or go to the secret website, www.BroadwayTheatre.com and reserve early.