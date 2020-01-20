Mayor Roach Delivers Strong Message at 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast. Recalls first hearing “Letter from the Birmingham Jail.”Speaks of what Dr. King’s Message Is In Light of Our “Troubled Times”

County Executive Georg Latimer , center, greeting members of the White Plains Common Council: John Martin, Jason Brasch, Victoria Presser, and Democratic City Chair, Tim Sharpe.
David Buchwald, center , candidate for Nita Lowey’s Congressional seat that she is leaving.
Candidate for Mr. Buchwald’s vacated 33rd New York Assembly District Seat, Mark Jaffe of Harrison

