Westchester Legislators Deplore Rockland county attack on Rabbi

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER From the Westchester County Board of Legislators December 29, 2019:

Members of the Westchester County Board of Legislators deplore the attack Saturday night at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in Monsey and offer strong support to the victims, their families and Congregation Netzach Yisroel.

Board Chairman Ben Boykin (D- White Plains, Scarsdale, Harrison) said, “While we wait for all the facts to be investigated, we do not hesitate to categorically condemn all acts of violence, hatred and bigotry wherever and whenever they occur.

“But we need to do more than offer our condemnation after the fact. We must work proactively and with vigilance to protect one another and to combat the rising tide of violence and intolerance plaguing our nation and the world.

“We thank County Executive George Latimer for directing the County Police to offer additional protection to the County’s synagogues and other Jewish facilities, and we will continue to work with the administration and the County’s Human Rights Commission to face the scourge of bias, discrimination and related violence during this holy time of year and always.”

Majority Leader Catherine Parker (D – Harrison, Larchmont, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Rye) said, “The Board of Legislators is committed to seeing that our laws provide the highest level of protection to our residents. I have reached out to our Chair of Legislation to ensure that we will take up discussion to investigate strengthening our definitions of hate crimes and hate incidents as New York City has done, as soon as our new term begins.”