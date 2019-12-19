Private Sector Jobs in Hudson Valley Up 1% In Year Rockland-Orange-Westchester, less than 1%

WPCNR LABORING. From the New York State Department of Labor. December 19, 2019:

For the 12-month period ending November 2019, private sector jobs in the Hudson Valley increased by 8,200, or 1.0 percent, to 824,100.

Gains were largest in educational and health services (+5,400), leisure and hospitality (+4,300), natural resources, mining and construction (+2,700), and financial activities (+1,600).

Losses were largest in trade, transportation and utilities (-3,600), and other services (+1,500).

The region’s private sector job count reached 824,100 in November 2019 – a record high for the month (series dating back to 1990).

Two sectors posted year-over-year growth of more than 4.5 percent. Aided by strength in its tourism industry, the region’s leisure and hospitality sector grew by 4.7 percent – its strongest year-over-year November growth since 2013.

Within the region, Sullivan County’s private employment sector continued to post the strongest gains year-over-year, up 8.0 percent.

The second fastest growth was recorded in the Kingston MSA (+1.6 percent), followed by the Dutchess-Putnam MSA (+1.4 percent), and the Orange-Rockland-Westchester labor market area (+0.6 percent).