





Westchester County Department of Health Focuses on Prevention Dr. Sherlita Amler fills you in on the Vaping Epidemic

WPCNR WESTCHESTER COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER From the Westchester County DEpartment of Communications. November 21, 2019:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer, the Department of Health and several community partners launched a Vaping Prevention and Awareness Campaign today. The campaign includes a series of three public service announcements (PSAs), released in the days leading up to the Great American Smokeout, today. The videos were created to help inform Westchester County residents about the dangers of vaping

Carolyn D’Agostino tells how to Recognize Vaping Devices

Amy Brown, MD, MBe and Shetal Shah, MD. Expain the risks to children in teens and younger from trying Vaping and its potential for starting a lifelong addiction

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “For more than 40 years, the American Cancer Society has hosted the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday in November. Today, we are facing a new challenge with vaping becoming more prevalent with our youth. This Public Awareness Campaign is designed to help educate our parents on the dangers and health risks associated with vaping, so they can hopefully stop the problem before it starts.”



Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD said: “Quitting vaping can be just as difficult as quitting smoking because nicotine in vapes and tobacco is highly addictive. Watch these videos, get the facts and if you smoke or vape, make a plan to quit.”

Help is available to you in Westchester County:

· NY Smoke Free – 1-866-697-8487

· Centers for Disease Control – 1-800-QUIT-NOW

· American Cancer Society support groups – 1-800-277-2345

· American Lung Association – find a clinic near you, call 1-800-LUNGUSA

The third Westchester County PSA focuses on The Health Risks of Vaping in Children. It features Amy Brown, MD, MBe and Shetal Shah, MD. Dr. Brown is an attending Pediatric Pulmonologist at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital at Westchester Medical Center and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at New York Medical College. Dr. Shah is a neonatologist and researcher and a Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Neonatology at New York Medical College.

The second PSA focuses on How to Recognize Vape Devices. It features Carolyn D’Agostino, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuser Counselor and Credentialed Prevention Professional who is a Student Assistance Counselor for Student Assistance Services, a not-for-profit agency whose focus is substance abuse prevention.

The First PSA focuses on How to Talk to Kids about Vaping. It features advice from Sherlita Amler, MD, Commissioner of Health, and Daniel A. Cohen, MD, a pediatrician at WestMed in Purchase.

Dr. Amler is a Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics at New York Medical College School of Medicine; and a Distinguished Lecturer at the College’s School of Public Health, as well as a Senior Fellow at its Center for Disaster Medicine. Dr. Cohen is Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

For more information, call the New York State Vaping Hotline at 1-888-364-3046.