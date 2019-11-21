PRO BONO ATTORNEYS BRIEF GEDNEY ASSOCIATION BOARD ON APPEAL OF FASNY DECISION. END COULD COME IN 3 WEEKS, OR GO 3 MORE YEARS

A

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. By John F. Bailey November 21, 2019:

Dan Seidel and Claudia Jaffe the White Plains attorneys working pro bono to file the Appellate Court appeal OF the New York Judge Joan Lefkowitz decision throwing out the Gedney Association challenge on 1925 Gedney Farms covenant (forbidding institutional use of the property) and City of White Plains procedure in approving the FASNY school construction on the former country club, delivered a status report to the Gedney Association Board last night after the annual Association Board Meeting at the Westchester Hills Country Club

The situation: the case may have or or two outcomes after amended papers requested by the Appellate Court, were filed within the last 48 hours by Mr. Seidel, are ruled upon by the court.

WHITE PLAINS' DAN SEIDEL, IN A RAPID FIRE TOUR DE FORCE OF THE LABYRINTHINE PROCEDURES HE FILED YESTERDAY TO KEEP THE APPEAL ALIVE.

Seidel in an interview with WPCNR says the court my decide to accept the Seidel-Jaffe amendents in the next weeks. If it goes ahead, the Judges could remand the case to Judge Lefkowitz to rethink her original decision , or hear arguments themselves. In which case the action would either be sent back to Lefkowitz or heard in Brooklyn before the court. Seidel said this meant the appeal that has gone on for a year may take three years to be decided.

The Seidel-Jaffee appeal could have been thrown out as incomplete but the Appellate Divison in a CORRECTION issued Monday directed Seidel and Jaffee to refile the documents with “Refile Document links” (essentially footnotes) under each document.

The controversy over the filing format was as a result of he French American School motion that the original appeal papers should be rejected (and hence thrown out) since Seidel and Jaffe has not included some 10,000 copies of previous procedings, (they referenced them instead as part of the court records.

In the following exclusive WPCNR interview Mr. Seidel goes into the “Inside Baseball” of this possible culmination of the FASNY-Gedney Association battle over the school plan to build a new school on the grounds of the Ridgeway Country Club