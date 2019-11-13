ASSEMBLYWOMAN PAULIN ENDORSES DAVID BUCHWALD FOR THE LOWEY SEAT

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. November 13, 2019:

Democratic Assemblywoman Amy Paulin endorsed her NY Assembly colleague, David Buchwald as her choice for candidate to run for retiring Representative Nita Lowey’s seat yesterday. Ms. Lowey is retiring at the end of her term in December, 2020/

Paulin said in a news release from the Buchwald campaign:

“The next member of Congress for Westchester and Rockland Counties needs to be someone who is hard-working and focused on delivering for his constituents, deeply intelligent to get to the root of the serious challenges our nation faces, brave to take on the hard fights, and has deep integrity….Having worked on issue after issue with him in the New York State Assembly, I am fully confident that David Buchwald will bring his talents and tenacity to bear on the issues we care passionately about as Democrats—from protecting women’s rights to preserving our environment, from defending Israel, to repealing the attack on New York represented by the limits on the SALT deduction. I am proud to endorse my friend and colleague, David Buchwald for Congress.”

Buchwald, was enthusiastic: “It means so much to have Assemblymember Paulin’s support as I run for congress. Together we have fought for transparency, women’s rights, improving Metro North and taking on the harmful Trump/Republican ‘tax reform’ bill—issues that continue to be at stake on the national level. I am committed to fighting for our Democratic values.”

If Buchwald is challenged for the nomination, the primary for rivals is scheduled for June 23, 2020.