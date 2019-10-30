THE WHITE PLAINS LIBRARY IS WHERE “THE BEST SELLERS” STOP.

WPCNR BOOKMARKS. By John F. Bailey OCTOBER 30, 2019:

WPCNR has noted that the White Plains Public Library attracts today’s big name authors when they are having a new “Best Seller” is coming out. It’s a must stop.

This year is no exception because the library will host Erik Larson, author of The Devil in the White City(2003), and the blockbuster In the Garden of Beasts (2011) –a scathing eye-opening book on how the American State Department ignored the plight of German Jews in the 1930s even when their own ambassador to Berlin reported fearlessly on the march to the holocaust.

Mr. Larson specializes in “You Are There” impeccably researched and sourced from real documents and letters creating riveting narratives that keep you forging ahead as he covers an historical event as a journalist would, but he reads like a novel. He delivers blunt insights on how historical events that alter and illuminated our time . His most recent book was Dead Wake (2015), which examined the sinking of the Lusitania in 1915 told from documentation from both sides.

This spring the White Plains Public Library will present Mr. Larson at their annual Gala on March 14, 2020 as the featured author.

Mr. Larson’s new book that you can acquire by attending the spring Library Gala is about Winston Churchill. Given the circumstances Mr. Larson has rounded up in the three books I mentioned earlier I cannot wait to see how approaches Mr. Churchill.

Thriller aficianados, history buffs and damn good read enthusiasts are advised to keep March 14 in mind. Look for the official invitation for one of the best galas going and this year will be most interesting.

I know I will be there!