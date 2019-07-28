Rich Liebson, friendly local reporter on White Plains for 35 Years, dies.

Richard Liebson (White Plains, New York), passed away today, July 28, 2019, at the age of 61, leaving to mourn family and friends. Family and friends can send flowers and/or light a candle as a loving gesture for their loved one. Leave a sympathy message to the family in the guestbook on this memorial page of Richard Liebson to show support.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30th 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 30th 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Ballard-Durand Funeral Home, White Plains, New York.
George Latimer, Westchester County Executive had this to say about Mr. Liebson’s career:
“All of Westchester County mourns the passing of longtime Journal News reporter Rich Liebson. Rich was a talented writer who put all of his being into following and investigating stories that mattered to the people of Westchester.
Rich had a number of beats over the years working for The Journal News, from education to government to public safety. A White Plains resident, he kept us all informed and engaged as a beat reporter– for that we can never thank him enough. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time.”