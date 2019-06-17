WHITE PLAINS TV TELEVISES CANDIDATES FORUM LIVE TONIGHT at 7 ON http://whiteplainsny.swagit.com/live



Candidates Forum for Democratic Primary

Viewing Options

There are several options for viewing tonight’s LWVWP Candidates Forum for candidates running in the Democratic Primary which will be held in the White Plains Public Library auditorium 7:00 P.M.-9:00 P.M.



Live Stream this evening:http://whiteplainsny.swagit.com/live/



Tuesday evening it will be available as video-on-demand onhttp://whiteplainsny.swagit.com/specialty



It will be played back daily at 5 P.M. on Optimum channel 75 and FIOS channel 47 until Primary day.



The League of Women Voters of White Plains thanks Mr. James Kenny and the crew at White Plains Cable TV for making these broadcasts possible. It is a great service to the residents of White Plains.