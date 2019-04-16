LOOK OUT, STREETS–HERE I COME! STREETS FOOTBALL IS BACK IN THE USA AT THE COUNTY CENTER THIS SATURDAY



WESTCHESTER COUNTY QB GEORGE “GO LONG” LATIMER LAUNCHES A LONG ONE DEEP WAY DOWN FIELD….HE’S GOT A RECEIVER OPEN, HE LEAPS! TouchDOWN! TouchDOWN WESTCHESTER . AT THE KICKOFF OF STREETS FOOTBALL IN WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK USA



On the steps of Classic Westchester County Center, Westchester County Executive George Latimer welcomed the New York Streets Arena Football team to their new home that has the classical architectural ambience and inspiration as old Soldiers Field in Chicago.

WPCNR VIEW FROM THE 25 YARDLINE. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. April 16, 2019:

Latimer said: “We want to show them a great Westchester welcome. We want the people of this County to come to the games, give the Streets a home-field advantage, and be able to say ‘we remember when it all started.’”

Joined by Streets Owners Corey and Tamara Galloway, Head Coach Rick Marsilio, National Arena League Commissioner Chris Siegfried and Streets players and dancers, Latimer gave a true “Westchester Welcome” including hot dogs from Walter’s and tickets to Playland Park to ride the Dragon Coaster.

All Photos, Courtesy, Westchester Department of Communications

The New York Streets, the National Arena League’s newest franchise is set to begin play at the Westchester County Center on April 20 when they host the Orlando Predators. The Streets, who won their inaugural game Saturday night defeating the Jacksonville Sharks, 52-41, are owned by Corey Galloway and Tamara Galloway, New Rochelle residents.

Corey Galloway, who handed the County Executive a football as he went to the podium, said: “We are so proud to call the Westchester County Center the home of the Streets. It was a goal we started three years ago and are happy to be here today. My wife and I are New Rochelle residents and we are excited to continue to serve this community.”

Tamara Galloway said: “We hope this team will not only add to the economic development of Westchester but add to the community and bring a sense of pride. This team isn’t just a business, it’s a family and we are committed always putting our finest foot forward. Corey and I are so humbled to be the first black owners of a professional sports team in New York and are so happy Westchester is part of that story.”

Arena Football has a rich history in the New York/New Jersey area dating back to the New York Knights which played at Madison Square Garden in 1988. New York had been without an Arena Football team since 2008 when the New York Dragons completed an eight-year run at the Nassau Coliseum. Galloway attended many Dragons games as a fan and now has fulfilled a dream. He has brought Arena Football back to New York and now the Streets are ready to hit the gridiron this spring.

Marsilio said: “Speaking for our coaches and our players, we are excited to be here and be accepted into the community. We want do some really great things here, both on and off the field, and it is my job to prepare us to do that. We will be entrenched in this community and we are going to bring great things.”

Siegfried said: “Coming here, helps our league’s footprint for what we want to do nationally. This weekend we have two franchises, a young one and the most well-known one in the Orlando Predators, which sets up for an amazing game. Thank you to all for supporting the New York Streets, we are so excited for them to coming to the National Arena League.”

Arena Football features an eight on eight format played on a 50-yard field surrounded by dasher boards. The Streets are led by veteran Arena Football Head Coach Marsilio and former Syracuse quarterback David Legree. Visit nystreetsfootball.com for the latest news including player signings, merchandise, and promotions as well as details on how you can order season tickets, purchase individual tickets or book your group to come out and see the Streets in action. Tickets are also available on Ticketmaster.com.