LATIMER CALLS FOR 1% INCREASE IN SALES TAX TO BALANCE BUDGETS

County Executive Latimer Will Request State Legislature to Raise County Sales Tax 1% Effective July 1 To Balance Budget, Rebuild Reserves, Fund 41 Towns and Municipalities and school Districts. Will Hold Line on Property Taxes in 2020 and 2021.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. By John F. Bailey. February 14, 2019:

County Executive George Latimer announced today he would ask the State Legislature to raise the County sales tax 1% to 8-3/8% in all towns and cities, except White Plains, Mount Vernon and New Rochelle (all three of which are already at 8-3/8%.

Latimer said the raise in sales tax would be accompanied by freezing county property taxes in 2020 and 2021; allocating 30% of the new sales tax revenue to local governments and school districts; devote a portion of the sales tax increase to restoring the county’s reserve fund (an amount he estimates to be $15 Million, adding $8 Million this year and $30 Million the next two years, getting reserves up over $100 Million, which it is hoped will earn the county a Triple A bond rating from the rating services, Latimer said). Here is his rationale for the increase;