Superintendent of Schools Praises Teachers Settlement for Making 2019-20 Budget Stability Possible. Tax Impact Expected Even With This Year.

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. Exclusive Interview with White Plains Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Joseph Ricca. February 13, 2019:

WPCNR’ John Bailey interviewed Dr. Joseph Ricca and Ann Vaccaro-Teich, Assistant Superintendent for Business for the White Plains School District this morning at Education House on the historic settlement with the White Plains Teachers Association.

In the interview below he said the settlement overwhelmingly approved by the teachers has made it possible to bring stability and sustainability on future budgets. In the interview Ms. Vaccaro-Teich provides a preview of what White Plains taxpayers can expect in increased taxes at this time. Here is the video of that interview: