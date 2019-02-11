WHITE PLAINS TEACHERS APPROVE NEW 3 YEAR CONTRACT. 599 TO 29. 4-1/2% Increase in pay over 3 Years

WPCNR SCHOOL DAY. February 11, 2019:

The White Plains Teachers Association announced on their website that the membership has approved the Memorandum of Agreement negotiated with the White Plains School District by 599 votes to 29 against.

The vote paved the way for the Board of Education to approve the contract last night.

The new agreement approves a 1-1/2 increase on all step levels (based on degree and longevity) in each year of the contract,.

It raises the amount teachers must pay for health care from 14.25% to 14.5% in year one; 14.75% in year 2 of the contract, and to 15% in the third year. This is an approximate increase of $30/ for a single teacher, and $65 for a teacher with a family per year, according the White Plains Teachers Association,

The contract preserves labor peace through June 2022, and is very similar to raises in other school districts.

Settlements of surrounding School Districts, From White Plains Teachers Association

The salary changes in 2019-20; 20-21, 21-22 Approved by the White Plains Teachers Association Vote. Below are this year’s salary chart followed by the salary changes in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 From the White Plains Teachers Association

THIS YEAR’S (2018-2019) TEACHER STEP LEVELS /DEGREE SALARIES

SALARIES EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2020, BEGINNING SECOND YEAR OF NEW CONTRACT

SALARIES BEGINNING JULY 1 OF 2019, FIRST YEAR OF NEW CONTRACT