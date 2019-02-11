WHITE PLAINS TEACHERS APPROVE NEW 3 YEAR CONTRACT. 599 TO 29. 4-1/2% Increase in pay over 3 Years

WPCNR SCHOOL DAY. February 11, 2019:
The White Plains Teachers Association announced on their website that the membership has approved the Memorandum of Agreement negotiated with the White Plains School District by 599 votes to 29 against.
The vote paved the way for the Board of Education to approve the contract last night.
The new agreement approves a 1-1/2 increase on all step levels (based on degree and longevity) in each year of the contract,.
It raises the amount teachers must pay for health care from 14.25% to 14.5% in year one; 14.75% in year 2 of the contract, and to 15% in the third year. This is an approximate increase of $30/ for a single teacher, and $65 for a teacher with a family per year, according the White Plains Teachers Association,
The contract preserves labor peace through June 2022, and is very similar to raises in other school districts.