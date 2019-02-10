REPUBLICANS LOOKING FOR CANDIDATES TO RUN FOR 3 COMMON COUNCIL SEATS IN WHITE PLAINS

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Anthony Pilla. February 10, 2019:

The City of White Plains will be voting on 3 seats on the Common Council this year.White Plains needs a balanced voice to keep City Hall open and accountable to all it’s residents.

Please contact Brian Maloney ASAP if you would like to be considered.

Or, forward the name(s)of potential candidates who you would like to be considered to represent you in White Plains.Circulating of nominating petitions begins on February 26th.Thank you for your prompt attention to this very important matter, as well as your dedication to our city.



Brian Maloney Chairman,

White Plains Republican City Committee

Contact info: Call or text: 301-246-2678