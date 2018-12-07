77 YEARS AGO TODAY AT NOON EST. JAPAN ATTACKED PEARL HARBOR

Out of the Sun
A Memorial
Out of the sun on quiet Sunday morning they came
Birds of death blazened with red suns raining fiery havoc on Battleship Row.
One by one, ruthless planes dove, destroyed wantonly to their nation’s eternal shame.
Thunderous explosions scattered fiery death in Sunday dawn’s glow.
Flames belched from bowels of stricken Arizona, America’s pride,
On Hickam Field pilots raced to planes to defend
As their birds were crippled on ground by Zeros’ glide
Gunners in turrets on ships floundering filled skies with flack’s din.
In search of aircraft carriers, marauders could not find
Ruthlessly strafed and bombed leaving Pearl
Smoking ruin. Ships sunk, burning as raiders flew back into the Sun
The day of infamy had been ignited in the Zeros’ swirl.
America listened a world away, somber FDR
Spoke of this day that will live in infamy.
America must never forget that Pearl Harbor Scar
When an unsuspecting America slept in complacency.
To the 2,403 perishing that day under merciless bombs
Hails of bullets,terror of torpedos out of nowhere
America must remember forces against our freedoms
Relentlessly work always to remain aware of surprise of deadly bombs’ glare.
Vigilence is the price of freedom always to be defended
Against those who would destroy our republic from within
By dark forces in far off places we have offended.
The answer is not curtailing freedom at home rather it to champion.
The USS Arizona lies today in Pearl’s waters, bleeding lives
Of her men through the eerie eternal slick marking the rusting hulk.
Beneath Pearl’s waters, the blood of free people oozes from the shadowy bulk,
Bleeding forever, freedom’s spirit living eternally in lost lives remembered.
The Arizona never rests.
Note: The Pearl Harbor attack took place 77 years ago today at 7 A.M. Honolulu time –just about 12 noon Eastern Standard Time. Its aftermath is dramatically depicted at
http://www.history.navy.mil/photos/events/wwii-pac/pearlhbr/pearlhbr.htm