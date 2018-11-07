Governor Andrew Cuomo Wins Third Term in a Walk –60% of the Vote. Democrats Sweep Westchester Delegations. Win New York State Senate Majority.

WPCNR ELECTION 2018. November 6, 2018:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo defeated Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County Executive on election day winning 60% of the vote to win a third term as governor. Mr. Molinaro received 36% of the vote.

Democratic candidates took over the majority of the State Senate which will give the governor potentially a green light for progressive reforms previously blocked by Republicans.

His coattails were long, wresting two longtime local Republicans from the State Senate: Democrat Peter Harckham the former Westchester County Legislator in one of only two close races defeated Terence Murphy the Republican by a 56% to 44% margin in the 40th Senate District and Democrat David Carlucci defeated former County Executive Scott Vanderhoef in the 38th Senate District.

The lone Republican to win in Westchester in a contested race was Representative Kevin Byrne in the 94th Assembly District

Locally, Andrea Stewart-Cousins the Democrat Senator from the 35th Senate district, running unopposed and Shelley Mayer also unopposed in the 37th Senate District (County Executive George Latimer’s former seat in the State Senate) were elected.

Democratic Assemblyman David Buchwald defeated John Nucolovich, the Republican to win a third term as White Plains Assemblyman in the 93rd District. Buchwald polled 70% of the vote.

Nita Lowey easily won reelection in the 17th U.S. Congressional district, as did Eliot Engel in the 16th, Sean Maloney in the 18th.

Amy Paulin, unopposed was returned to the NY Assembly 88th District; Gary Pretlow without opposition to the 89th District, Nader Sayegh was elected to the 90th Assembly District; Steve Otis, unopposed, to the 91st, and Tom Abinanti unopposed to the 92nd District; Sandy Galef facing no opposition, to the 95th Assembly District.