TONIGHT at 8 BEST SELLING CHRISTIAN AUTHOR JENNY L. COTE TOURS THE JACOB PURDY HOUSE GEORGE WASHINGTON’S HEADQUARTERS IN WHITE PLAINS AT 8 ON ALTICE CH. 76, VERIZON FIOS CH. 45

TONIGHT YOU’VE GOT

JENNY L. COTE

TOURING THE JACOB PURDY HOUSE

FOR HER NEW BOOK ON THE BATTLE OF WHITE PLAINS

THE DECLARATION, THE MARQUIS & THE SPY

MS. COTE IS A SPEAKER ON CREATIVE WRITING WHO HAS LECTURED AT UNIVERSITIES AND SCHOOLS AROUND THE WORLD

SHE IS THE AUTHOR OF THE BEST SELLING AMAZING TALES OF MAX & LIZ AND THE EPIC ORDER OF THE SEVEN.

THE SETTING OF HER NEXT BOOK IS EVENTS LEADING TO THE BATTLE OF WHITE PLAINS. SHE CAME TO WHITE PLAINS TO RESEARCH THE PURDY HOUSE FOR ACCURACY AND FOR INSPIRATION

SHE IS INTERVIEWED ON HER UPCOMING BOOK BY

JOHN VORPERIAN

PRESIDENT OF THE WHITE PLAINS HISTORICAL SOCIETY WHO SHOWS HER THE HISTORIC ROOMS OF THE HOUSE

MS. COTE EXPLAINS THE MYSTIQUE AND INSPIRATION WRITING IN HISTORIC HOUSES, HOW SEEING HISTORIC PLACES MAKES HER WRITING SING.

THE TOUR AND INTERVIEW MAY BE SEEN TONIGHT AT

8 ON WHITE PLAINS TV ON CHANNEL 45 FIOS COUNTYWIDE AND CHANNEL 76 ALTICE IN WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA

YOU CAN SEE IT ANYTIME AT

www.wpcommunitymedia.org