DOWNTOWN MUSIC AT GRACE TODAY 12 NOON

Wednesday, October 3, 12:10 PM

Youlan Ji, pianist, Joyce B. Cowin First Prize Winner of the 2018 New York International Piano Competition, joins with five members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra to play a concerto of Beethoven.

She and the orchestra will perform a rare nineteenth century transcription of the original score. Presented in partnership with the Stecher and Horowitz Foundation. A Downtown Music debut. This concert is made possible, in part, with the generous support of D’Errico Jewelry, Scarsdale